$3.2 million road project near Lodi to start soon

Thousands of commuters who travel past Lodi may need to adjust their routes later this month as Columbia County prepares to start a major resurfacing project.

The $3.2 million resurfacing project of County Highway J, north of Lodi, will start requiring vehicles to use a detour on Monday, April 11.

CTH J has an average daily traffic count of 3,000, according to the Columbia County Highway Department. Highway Commissioner Chris Hardy said Phase 1 of the project has been completed and Phase 2 is set to begin soon, weather permitting.

The project will start on CTH J from Lindsay Road all the up to CTH CS. Hardy said the project is being completed and overseen by the Highway Department.

“Work includes removal of existing asphalt, removal of underlying concrete, re-grading, ditching, pavement replacement, widening of travel lanes from CTH V to CTH CS, shoulder replacement, new signage, new pavement markings, centerline rumble strips, and minor relocation of some utility poles,” Hardy said.

Highway data shows CTH J from Lindsay Road to CTH V has an average daily traffic of 3,200 vehicles. While CTH J from CTH V to CTH CS has an average daily traffic of 1,000 vehicles.

Hardy said the cost of the project is being split between the Highway Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The county is paying $2.2 million into the project and the remaining $1 million being funded through the DOT's Local Roads Improvement Program.

Motorists can expect to use the detour starting April 11 that will route traffic using state and county highway system. For Phase 2, traffic will be using State Highways 113, 60 and Interstate-94 and CTH CS. The Phase 3 — tentatively set to start in June — detour will use CTH V.

“Detours are chosen for the shortest available routes that remain on (county highway) or (state highway) systems,” Hardy said. “We do not detour traffic onto town roads. Locals may use town roads; but, we do not sign them as detour routes.”

Phase 1 of the project is completed and included removing trees and clearing vegetation along the entire road which began in February. It also included relocated minor utilities in the area of the road.

Phase 2 is further broken down into two parts: 2A, which will be the resurfacing of CTH J, and 2B, which is the resurfacing the Richards Road intersection with CTH J and CTH V. It includes replacing a culvert under Richards Road and minor ditch improvements.

During 2A, CTH J will be closed from Lindsay Road to Richards Road intersection with CTH V. CTH VJ will be closed from Richards Road to CTH V, near the school forest.

For 2B, the Richards Road intersection with CTH J is scheduled to be closed from May 16 to the end of May.

Phase 3 will include the resurfacing on CTH J from CTH V to CTH CS. During Phase 2A and 3 there will be signs posted that CTH J is closed, with the exception of local traffic. Hardy said this means the individual has a destination that lies within the area of the road closure barricades and signage.

This is not a reconstruction of CTH J because the subgrade materials beneath the road are not being removed unless they are determined to be insufficient to support the road. There are no new lanes being added to the road.

There was a public meeting held on Jan. 12. Hardy said most of the comments made at that meeting were regarding the scope of the project, tree removal and the impact to private properties in the area.

“Every effort is being made to minimize disruptions to traffic patterns and timing while still being able to complete the project in an efficient and cost-effective manner,” Hardy said. “The Department intends to have the project 100% complete by the end of July, depending on the weather.”

