In the race to fill two seats on the Portage School Board, the finish line lies straight ahead. Incumbents Kelly Behnke and Nicky Cross are seeking to maintain their city and rural seats respectively, while newcomer Chad Hayes hopes to gain his first board seat in the April 4 election. Here’s a closer look at each candidate:

Kelly Behnke

Board President Behnke has been a board member since 2019, but her experience in the district began with her own education. For over 35 years she’s called Portage home: It’s where she and her husband, both PHS graduates, have raised their family, including two daughters who graduated from PHS and a son who will graduate from the school in 2024.

Behnke describes her board service as “a way to give back to a community that helped make me who I am today.” She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, which she utilizes in her work with school districts around the state, helping them with financial security.

Should she be re-elected, she hopes to help the PCSD make fiscally responsible decisions, combat declining enrollment, and, above all, ensure that every student is given the opportunity to succeed.

“My goals as a board member are to listen to the needs of the students, staff and community in an effort to support decisions that will have positive outcomes for all,” said Behnke. “Teaching children goes far beyond just the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic, it also includes the social and emotional aspects of life and as a district we have had to make decisions to make sure that students feel safe, they are taught to think for themselves, that they respect the law, and will be productive citizens of society.”

She added that she looks forward to the future of the PCSD, the developments to come. She hopes to witness these developments from her seat on the board.

“I enjoy serving on the school board and will continue to support choices that better our community, support our staff and produce successful students, which will soon also include my grandchildren.”

Nicky Cross

Cross is a wearer of many hats in the PCSD. She participates in the Kinship Mentoring program as a lunch buddy at John Muir Elementary, as well as being an approved volunteer in the district. She also serves as chaplain of the Portage Elks #675. At home in the Town of Lewiston, the incumbent is proudly raising two current Portage students.

Informing her role on the board, says Cross, is the belief that “all children are entitled to an education.”

Cross currently works as a quality assurance manager at American Family Mutual Insurance Company.

Chad Hayes

This is Hayes’s first bid for a board seat, and the newcomer says he’s ready to serve. He’s a third generation member of the Portage community, currently residing in Caledonia Township where he and his wife, Portage native Melissa Miller, are raising two sons who have been in the PCSD their entire lives, participating in sports and band.

If elected, Hayes’s list of goals includes improving middle school DPI scores, advocating for transparency and increased meeting access for parents and local businesses, and providing all students and staff with a safe environment through proactivity rather than reactivity.

“It’s important to me to contribute what I can to the growth and success of our students, staff and community," said Hayes.

Hayes values traditional beliefs, which he intends on standing up for if elected. In decision-making, he says he plans on listening to every possible viewpoint before coming to a conclusion.

Elected or not, Hayes also plans to serve on the Finance, Facilities, and Transportation committees in the district, where he says his experience in construction will help him to be an asset. He is a registered engineer, having worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for over 22 years.

Additionally, he has owned and operated his own business, Spray Foam Insulators, since 2005. Hayes grew up on a farm, and currently operates a cash crop farm encompassing 150 acres in Lewiston Township with the help of his family.