Five candidates are vying for three seats on the Pardeeville school board in the April 4 election.

Incumbents Lynette Ives, Becky Levzow, and Karla Walker will be joined on the ballots by newcomers Paul Hees and Angie Engelmann. Here’s a better look at the candidates:

LYNETTE IVES

Longtime Wyocena resident and Nabisco retiree Lynette Ives has just completed her twelfth year on the board. Ives says her core values include active listening, transparency, treating others with dignity, advocating for students, and promoting lifelong learning. Ives says it is these values, not any personal agenda, that drive her decision making on the board.

“I am here to listen closely to the concerns and topics at hand, to fully educate myself on those initiatives, to ask questions of what I don't fully understand, and finally to vote with my head and my heart on what I truly believe at that very moment is the very best solution to the topic being discussed,” she said. “I am one of seven voters and I cannot accomplish anything on my own.”

She and her husband Mike have raised two Pardeeville graduates, Zachary and Rebecca, which she says has inspired her to become involved in the district.

“I have been #PARDEEVILLEPROUD since our 5 year old son Zachary walked through the front door of the Marcellon School in September of 2002,” she said in an email statement. “From serving many years as President of the Pardeeville Elementary PTO, to being an active member of the Pardeeville Middle/High School PTSO, It has been a true blessing for me to have been able to serve on the Pardeeville School Board for the past 12 years. If re-elected for another term, I will continue to serve the students, the staff and the community to the best of my ability.”

BECKY LEVZOW

Becky Levzow presently serves as the Board’s Vice Chairman, as well as Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee. Like Ives, Levzow also raised two Pardeeville graduates, and hopes to make continual improvements for future PASD students. Levzow describes herself as a “good listener,” with the ability to keep an open mind, learn willingly, and articulate concerns.

If elected, she says she hopes to see the facilities study Pardeeville is going through to fruition, in particular, addressing the needs of Career and Technical Education programs, and food service space and equipment. She also wants to work toward maintaining quality staff, bringing in new hires where needed.

“I have a passion for education that ensures all our students’ educational needs are addressed,” said Levzow. “I realize we need to be prudent & wise to ensure this district is fiscally responsible with the trust our community has placed on our decisions to provide an education & experiences that ensure all students succeed.”

Apart from her board service, Levzow is involved with the Pardeeville Methodist Church as well as the Pardeeville FFA, in the latter of which she serves as Treasurer. She is on the National Dairy Promotion & Research Board, & Foremost Farms USA Board.

KARLA WALKER

Karla Walker brings twenty years of school board experience to the polls. Walker is a lifetime resident of Pardeeville, raising two children and two step-children in the area, with a grandson currently attending school in the district. In her time on the board, Walker says there have been “many positive changes” in Pardeeville schools. She hopes to continue the momentum with improved test scores, assisting staff and administration, and staying up to date on technology needs in the schools.

“I am committed to providing an excellent education for all children, a positive school environment that promotes learning, continual support to administrators, teachers and all staff as well as maintaining open communication with them and our community, continual review of our curriculum and student offerings and fiscal responsibility with transparency,” said Walker. “Our community is our strength, they have supported many important referendums. We need to continue being fiscally responsible and transparent to maintain that relationship.”

PAUL HEES

If elected, board newcomer Paul Hees has three key items he’d like to get to work on right away: Firstly, improving Department of Public Instruction scores, which have fallen over the last five years. “Other districts nearby have bounced back over the last couple of years, but we haven’t,” said Hees.

Secondly, he wants to open up board meetings to underrepresented groups in the district, allowing busy working parents more input in the schools.

Thirdly, addressing the growth currently happening in the area, particularly pertaining to its effect on the student population.

“We need to grasp that we are not only a current and future farm-related district, rather we also are a growing suburban destination town,” he said. “Our student population next year is on record as growing compared to this year- --very different than many rural districts, which are generally shrinking.”

Hees grew up in Kenosha, and has lived in the Pardeeville area for 44 years. Currently, he has two children enrolled in Pardeeville schools, a daughter and a foreign exchange daughter, as well as a granddaughter who will be entering 4k in two years. His children, he says, have helped him to remain informed on the day to day goings on in the district.

“I believe that having my own children in the schools ensures not only that I have up-to-date information every day, but also that I have a vested interest in making the best decisions for our students, for the teachers, for the staff, for our teams and clubs, and for our community as a whole,” said Hees.

“I trust that I can have a positive impact on our Board,” he said. “I bring a wealth of qualification and experience to the Board: I myself am a K-12 public school educated student. I was a National Merit Scholar semifinalist and Honor Society member in high school, and graduated with honors. I earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Finance and Investment, have over 30 years experience as an Investment advisor, over 20 years of volunteer Board experience, over 20 years of teaching experience to both adults professionally and kids as a volunteer. ”

Angie Engelmann did not respond to requests for comment.