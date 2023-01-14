A look at the Cambria-Friesland School District's spring school board election

Three candidates are vying for two spots on the Cambria-Friesland School Board. Incumbents Tim Hendrickson and Denise A. Bancroft-Hart will be joined on the April 4 ballot by newcomer April Doucette.

Denise A. Bancroft-Hart

Bancroft-Hart was initially elected to the school board in 2011 and currently serves as president.

She graduated from Cambria-Friesland High School, later pursuing a degree at UW-Baraboo/Sauk County. She resides in Springvale, where she and her husband raised four Cambria-Friesland graduates of their own.

She began a career in payroll, bookkeeping and tax preparation at an accounting firm in 2009. Additionally, she has served as the treasurer of her township for the last 20 years.

Throughout her school board career, her goals have remained consistent, she said. If re-elected, she says, she plans to “continue to make decisions that reflect the wishes of the people I serve and most importantly, serve the needs of our students.”

“I feel the school is the heart and soul of the community, and am grateful for the opportunity to make decisions that allow the school and community to continue to thrive.”

April Doucette

While she may be a newcomer to the board, Doucette is a familiar face in the area. A Cambria-Friesland graduate, Doucette currently resides in Cambria, where she says she and her husband Cody are “very involved,” contributing to various clubs and events. For the past 21 years, she’s worked in health care and currently holds a leadership role. Her experience in the industry has centered around patient care and insurance. School board membership, she says, is something she’s spent many years considering.

“I’ve thought about running for a board seat for a number of years; it’s not a decision I took lightly,” she said. “I feel like my time is now.”

If elected, her goal would be to add a fresh perspective to various topics of debate, she said. She describes herself as an “out-of-the-box type of thinker,” and adds that she won’t shy away from asking difficult questions and sharing unpopular points of view for the betterment of those impacted by board decisions.

“Our school is a fundamental piece of our small community,” she said. “It’s crucial that our board and administration make the best decisions. I want to be a part of that, collaborating for something that’s important to everyone.”

Tim Hendrickson

Tim Hendrickson did not respond to email requests for comment. He is a returning board member up for reelection. He currently resides in Cambria.