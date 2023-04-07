Sometimes, history repeats itself. Other times, however, it buys the present a nice corsage and the two go dancing cheek to cheek.

On April 15, amid Lodi High School’s prom night celebration, the Lodi Valley Historical Society will host its own prom, inviting community members in for cookies, punch, and a promenade down memory lane. The main event? A display of prom dresses, dating between 1947 and 2019. History laid out on dress forms before your very eyes.

The event began with a series of photos, according to Mary Thompson, Lodi Valley Historical Society board member and dress-curator extraordinaire. Weeks ago, a local photographer brought some of his handiwork into the Jolivette House on Lodi’s Main Street for posterity.

In tattered books lay over a decade of Lodi High School proms, from 1947 into the early 1960s. Smiling black and white faces, layers of tulle and lace, ribbons and roses. After rehoming the photographs into an album, Thompson got the idea for a Historical Society prom.

“We thought, ‘Why don’t we have a prom here?’” said Thompson. “We’re hoping that people will come and look at the old dresses.”

But where did the dresses come from?

All sorts of places. Trunks, attics, cellars, boxes. After the idea for the prom was conceived, Thompson put out an ad online asking locals to lend their old prom dresses to the event. She sought all eras, all shapes, sizes, and colors. The response was significant.

“We’ve had a pretty good assortment of dresses come in,” said Kathleen Johnson, fellow LVHS Board member and co-curator of the prom event.

Also on display alongside the dresses will be the original prom photos, prom-goers smiling in black and white, giving visitors an idea of what the dresses they’re seeing may have looked like when they were new. In the words of Marc Jacobs, “clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.”

Dance music from all the showcased eras will accompany the event, lending to that prom feeling. While society members hope for a fun Saturday exploring the ghosts of proms past, Johnson says they also hope for a boost to the historical society’s future.

“Whenever we have events like this it gets more people in and it gets more people interested,” she said. “We’re all getting older and the society is aging and we’d really like people to come on and see what could happen and how much fun it can be.”