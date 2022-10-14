Alderperson asks Portage city administrator to resign over grant application

Alderperson Eric Shimpach called for Portage's city administrator to resign at Thursday night's city council meeting, saying the administrator failed the council by applying for a road grant.

The state received over 700 applications, which was open to all municipalities across the state. If Portage would have been awarded the grant, it could have saved over $1 million as the grant would cover 80% of the total cost of the West Conant Street Project.

On Thursday night, City Administrator Shawn Murphy announced the city had not received a Wisconsin Department of Transportation grant and would be bidding the project out next spring.

Following the announcement, Shimpach began reading a statement regarding the grant application process. He said applying for the grant and delaying the project was a poor decision.

“Administrator Murphy - you’ve failed our neighbors, you failed this council and you failed this city. Portage deserves better and I would ask for your resignation,” Shimpach said.

Shimpach explained the grant was first introduced to the municipal services and utilities committee in February. The full council had approved the funding of the West Conant Street Project in 2021 before the council knew about the grant.

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law sets aside billions of dollars to be invested into infrastructure projects nationwide over the next five years. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has estimated the state will receive about $1.29 billion available to municipalities for local road and bridge projects.

The West Conant Street Project includes reconstruction of the road and adding a pedestrian trail.

In February Murphy said the budget for the West Conant Street project is $1.5 million, with the potential grant covering about $1.3 million. He added at the time that applying for this grant would delay the project until 2023.

Shimpach also speculated that Murphy has cost the city “hundreds of thousands of dollars” by delaying the project a year due to increase in material and labor costs.

Murphy did not resign but responded to Shimpach on Thursday night explaining the city takes risks sometimes in order to complete projects when the opportunity comes along. He said the city was recently awarded a $1.1 million traffic signaling grant and the city will continue to look at ways to offset the taxpayer cost of upgrading the city's infrastructure.

“We do try to take opportunities to get grant funding to assist with funding of much-needed upgrading of infrastructure,” Murphy said. He said he never received instruction from anyone not to go forward with the grant application and stated he informed the committee of the whole and the municipal services and utilities committee of the available grant funds in January.

“We do try and pick and choose (grants) that we think are a good opportunity to get awarded grants on and we’ve been fairly successful over the years,” Murphy said. He added the savings is about $2 million on city projects to the taxpayers over the last five years.

Alderpersons Mike Charles and Dennis Nachreiner both spoke in favor of the decision to apply for the grant and said the city would be in a worse state if Murphy left the city.

“I was part of that decision,” Nachreiner said, adding he sat on the municipal services committee and the city council.

“I think we would be very unjust to our taxpayers," Nachreiner said, by ignoring a possible opportunity to get a million-dollar grant.

Nachreiner said it's a gamble when applying for grants, adding, “I think it would be a huge setback for the city if the city administrator resigned.”

Nachreiner added it is impossible to know if this decision has cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars because the project was never bid out.

“It would be a huge disservice to the taxpayers to not try and get a million-dollar grant. It’s a risk, but that’s what you have to do to save a million dollars,” Charles said. “The city would be in terrible shape if the administrator would resign.”