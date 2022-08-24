Alzheimer’s and dementia author coming to Portage

Throughout August the Portage Public Library has been holding a number of events focused on educating people on Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The month-long community event culminates on Thursday with author Jolene Brackey giving two presentations on her book, “Creating Moments of Joy: Along the Alzheimer’s Journey.”

The book was available all month with extra copies so everyone can read the material leading up to Brackey’s visit on Aug. 25. Both presentations will be at the library, 253 W. Edgewater Street, the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 6:30 p.m.

Chris Baker, Adult Services Librarian & Technology Coordinator at Portage Public Library, said that the topic was chosen earlier this year to help people living with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

“It is also to help people living and taking care of people with memory loss which can be very difficult and very lonely at times,” Baker said.

On Thursday, Brackey will discuss the book and talk about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia which affect memory, thinking and behavior.

“This can be a very lonely disease and we want people to know there are resources here for people,” Baker said.

“Jolene’s book discusses joy and that’s a big part of this,” Baker said. “This journey of having someone in your life with dementia is very difficult. The book explains that this process is a little easier with a sense of humor. Looking for those moments of joy helps a lot.”

During August the library partnered with the Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin. Janet Weigel is the alliance’s outreach specialist for Columbia, Marquette and Sauk counties and was involved in a lot of the in-person discussions.

Weigel has led a number of small events for the public starting with a children’s storytime held on Aug. 4. Weigel held a book discussion on Brackey’s book on Aug. 18 in preparation for Thursday’s presentations.

Brackey’s visit is sponsored by Klay Vehring, financial advisor at Edward Jones. Signed copies of Brackey’s book will be available for sale at the Community Read Events at the library.

The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and the library have also partnered to assemble a team for the 2022 Alzheimer’s and Dementia Walk for Columbia and Marquette County next month.

The walk is a day of celebration and remembrance, as walkers take action to provide hope to those living with dementia in Wisconsin. The walk will start at 1 p.m. at Portage’s Riverside Park on Sept. 11.