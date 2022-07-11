﻿Application filed for proposed Columbia County solar project

A Chicago-based renewable energy company has filed an application to build a large solar project in southern Columbia County. Representatives with Invenergy say the project could lead to over 600 temporary construction jobs and over $1.2 million in tax revenue annually.

Solar projects like this one have been a trending topic especially since Alliant Energy announced it was closing the Columbia Energy Center in Pacific. The plant is set to retire by 2026; the date was recently pushed back two years by Alliant.

When the Columbia Energy Center closes, the county will lose about $1.7 million in annual utility aid funds along with the 1,100 megawatts of energy generated since opening in 1975.

High Noon Solar Energy Center, in the Arlington area, is one of two current large solar projects in the proposal phase in Columbia County; the second is the Langdon Mills solar project near Cambria.

Cooper Johnson, Manager of Renewable Development at Invenergy, answered a number of questions via email regarding the proposed High Noon Solar project.

Johnson said the site could be as large as 2,000 acres pending site approval and engineering. It could generate as much as 300 megawatts of solar energy with a capability of storing 165 megawatts of renewable energy.

“Our project will generate enough energy to power 58,000 homes,” Johnson said.

High Noon filed their application with the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) last week. The PSCW reviews large scale solar projects to ensure they follow state guidelines for safety procedures. The PSCW process includes input from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources staff as they review the application and other additional information like public hearings.

Johnson said the project is being overseen by Invenergy, the same company that will develop, construct and operate the project if it is approved by the PSCW. The company opened a field office for the High Noon Solar Project at 415 N. Main Street in Poynette. It is open to the public on Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Invenergy is planning to lease land from area farmers in Arlington, Leeds, Lowville, and Hampden. These leases allow the developer five years to develop the project and then another three years for construction. The leases then allow Invenergy 50 years to operate the solar project. However, Johnson said he anticipates the life of this project will be 35 years.

When asked about the effect on the soil the solar panels and other equipment could have he said the project will improve the soils.

“Our proposed project is a long term but ultimately temporary proposal that will improve soils on the ground beneath solar equipment and provide participating landowners a meaningful rental payment to sustain their operations with steady income over the life of the project,” Johnson said. “After the lease ends, farmers will have the option to return the land to agricultural use.”

Johnson said the process for getting an application approved could take a year. If approved, construction could begin in late 2023 and operation by December 2025.

“We are excited about the many benefits the project will bring including stable incomes to local farmers, over 600 jobs during peak construction and $1.2 million in annual tax revenues High Noon can bring to the towns and Columbia County,” Johnson said.

Both the Langdon Mills and High Noon solar projects have received public speculation and worries about turning the rural farmland into solar projects. Earlier this year there were several public comments made during a Columbia County Board of Supervisors meeting speaking against the project and asking the board to do something about the proposed project.

“We have fielded a lot of great questions from the community about how Invenergy develops projects across Wisconsin and what we are specifically proposing here in Columbia County,” Johnson said. “We are ready and excited to deliver on this investment, replacing a significant portion of the revenues from the nearby coal plants’ closure with a cheap, reliable solar project.”