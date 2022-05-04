ARPA funds set to help Portage Fire Department, remove lead water pipes

The Portage City Council has approved spending about 70% of the city's share of federal pandemic relief money to fund numerous projects, including subsidizing the purchase of a new aerial platform for the Fire Department and helping homeowners replace lead pipes.

Portage received $1.08 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill aimed to help public health and local economies recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the City Council approved allocating $740,000 for several projects across the city.

The aerial fire unit is an extendable tower attached to the fire engine and is used when the Portage Fire Department is dispatched to structure fires across the city.

The current aerial platform is from 1992 and, according to Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase, is showing signs of age. The platform was already scheduled for replacement this year since the apparatus is five years beyond its replacement age.

In a letter to the council, Haase outlined the National Fire Protection Association standards, which state all fire apparatus over 25 years old should be replaced.

The council voted on April 28 to use $325,000 in ARPA money to help pay for the $1.4 million aerial unit, which is set to be delivered by July 2024. The remaining cost of the 2024 Pierce Enforcer mid-mount 100' aerial platform is expected to be paid for by city-issued debt and a matching federal grant.

In total, the council approved eight items last week to receive $741,500 in ARPA funds. Ald. Eric Shimpach voted against the recommendations made by an ad hoc ARPA funding committee. Ald. Susan Bauer Frye abstained from the vote.

Shimpach said the Finance Committee should be looking over these items before the City Council approves them.

ARPA funds need to be committed by Dec. 31, 2024, and projects funded by the federal dollars need to be completed by Dec. 31, 2026.

Portage formed an ad hoc committee earlier this year, which was tasked to make recommendations on spending ARPA money. Ten people, including city staff, department heads, elected officials and citizen members, were appointed to the sit on the ad hoc committee in March.

The ad hoc committee reviewed 19 proposals, eight of which were approved last week.

Other projects

Among the items the council approved was a new a voice-over IP telephone system, which will allow City Hall to manage outgoing and incoming calls over an internet connection, and a video security system for City Hall.

Another item approved by the council was the allocation of $100,000 to establish a revolving loan fund which would be available to residents wishing to replace their lead water service lateral. The lateral is the portion of the water service from the curb stop to the water meter.

“Lead is a toxic metal which was used in the construction of most household plumbing until it was banned in 1984 in Wisconsin,” City Administrator Shawn Murphy said. “We don’t know how many private water service laterals are lead-based, but we wish to establish an ongoing financial assistance program to encourage property owners to replace their private lead service laterals.”

Murphy said details of the loan program need to be worked out, but did give a broad overview of the program on Wednesday.

“The city would make available low-interest or no-interest loans to property owners to assist with the cost of replacing these ‘private’ water service laterals with new copper pipe,” Murphy said.

During public comment last week, Terry Bardell said he wants there to be more citizen input on what these funds should be used for. There were two meetings held by the ARPA funding committee to discuss recommendations for the full board.

Ald. Dennis Nachreiner, who serves on the committee, said he attended the meetings and did not hear from any members of the public during the April 12 or the April 16 meetings.

“We approved all the ones we felt comfortable with,” Nachreiner said of the full list of 19 recommendations. “We wanted to do something with roads. We were looking into the re-pavement of roads.”

Nachreiner added, “We are meeting again and we will be going through more items. And if anyone has any ideas for what they’d like to see this money used for, they should come and tell us.”

The ARPA funding committee is set to meet next on June 7 at Portage City Hall.

“This isn’t something we can look at for the first time in six months,” Nachreiner said. “There needs to be action on this.”

