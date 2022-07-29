ARPA funds 'will benefit city for years to come’

The Portage Common Council continued allocating federal funds to improve many of the city's outdated services and equipment.

Portage received $1.08 million from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a stimulus bill aimed to help public health and local economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Portage formed an ad hoc committee tasked with making recommendations on spending ARPA money. Ten people, including city staff, department heads, elected officials and citizen members, were appointed in March to serve on the ad hoc committee.

On Thursday evening City Administrator Shawn Murphy said that in his over 30 years of experience in municipal government, he has never seen this type of handout from the federal government.

“This can benefit the city for years to come,” Murphy said.

He added that the ARPA funds have helped the city address some obsolete and inadequate systems inside city buildings, including the phone system.

The council voted to approve around $325,000 for five projects including $25,000 for brush site improvement near the airport. Alderperson Dennis Nachreiner said these improvements including putting up a wall to keep the brush site and airport in Portage separate which would eliminate the identified safety hazard at the brush site.

Also, $25,000 was approved for new permitting software. City Clerk Marie Moe said this will be very helpful in streamlining the permit process that is still done with paperwork.

“We’re replacing systems that are 30 to 40 years old,” Murphy said. “The funds really are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

The council also approved $50,000 for a second K-9 unit for the Portage Police department.

Another of the big projects recommended by the ARPA committee and approved by the common council was a new fire aerial truck which is replacing a 31-year-old truck. The new fire truck is set to be delivered within the next two years, Murphy said. It has been delayed due to global supply chain issues. This is a different fire truck than the new fire engine expected to be delivered in early August.

The ad-hoc ARPA advisory committee has reviewed 25 potential projects. The committee has recommended 13 projects. Those projects include a new VOIP Telephone system, new security video system and updates to the city website.

The council also approved allocating $200,000 for replacing and upgrading all lights in city buildings to LED lights. That could save the city up to $60,000 a year in electricity.

The council also allocated $100,000 for a matching grant to redevelop a nursing home in Portage. Murphy said the city has been approached by a developer for the property and he added if the city does not get the grant, the money will be re-allocated to a different project.

Another big project for the city that was approved back in April was architectural design costs for a new Park and Recreation and Public Works building. The departments will be combined under one roof.

“Those buildings are just not adequate anymore,” Murphy said.

Murphy said funds for projects need to be allocated by 2024 with projects completed by 2026. The ARPA committee meeting minutes state the committee does not plan to meet again until a number of ARPA projects have been completed. There is about $22,000 still not allocated out of the $1.08 million.

The ARPA projects were passed by the council 8-1, with Alderperson Eric Shimpach voting against the motion.