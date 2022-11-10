Arrest warrant issued for Illinois man accused of sexual assault of a child in 2021

An arrest warrant has been issued for an Illinois man accused of sexual assault of a child last year in Columbia County, according to court documents.

George E. Bond, 38, Cedar Point, Illinois, has been charged with first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 linked to an incident in the Wisconsin Dells in July 2021.

If convicted Bond faces 40 years in prison, followed by 20 years of extended supervision. Judge Todd Hepler signed the arrest warrant for Bond on Nov. 7.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County on Nov. 4:

A Wisconsin Dells police officer received a call from a La Salle County sheriff’s officer in August 2021 about a potential sexual assault at a Wisconsin Dells resort the month before.

A witness was staying with the 12-year-old victim and Bond at the resort on July 24. The witness believed Bond was having sex with the victim and made an audio recording of the incident. The next day the witness asked the victim about it.

The victim allegedly told the witness they had had sexual intercourse with Bond for a long time. A forensic interview was conducted with the victim in Illinois. The victim said Bond had raped her.

The victim told the interviewer that Bond allegedly forced the victim to have sex dozens of times beginning in July 2020.

On Aug. 6 Bond spoke with two officers from the La Salle Sheriff’s Office. When Bond was asked about the Dells resort he said he had a few drinks that night but denied being drunk. He also denied he had sex with the victim.