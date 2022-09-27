Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of fleeing traffic stop

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Racine man after he allegedly fled a traffic stop in Columbus. After the driver fled, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle while driving on Highway 151.

Garth M. Santos, 25, Racine is facing two counts of false imprisonment and attempt to flee or elude an officer stemming from an incident earlier this month.

An arrest warrant was signed by Judge Todd Hepler on Sept. 22 for Santos. If convicted he faces three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision for each count of false imprisonment and faces 1½ years in prison and 2 years of extended supervision on the flee or elude officer count. Santos has also been charged with obstructing an officer.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 21:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 151 in the town of Columbus on Sept. 1. The deputy reported the vehicle had a defective head and tail light and initiated a traffic stop near mile marker 115.

The deputy reported there was a male driver and male passenger in the front with two female passengers in the rear of vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Santos. He allegedly told the officer his name was Jose Zuniga and at one point told the deputy Jose was spelled with an 'H' and not a 'J' before correcting himself.

Santos told the deputy he was traveling from Milwaukee to West Bend. The deputy reported that his story didn’t make sense since the car was traveling north.

During the traffic stop, a second officer spoke with the passengers of the car as the deputy went to check Department of Transportation information on Jose Zuniga. The deputy noted the photo of Zuniga was different and that Santos had different facial features, skin tone and facial hair.

As the deputy returned to the vehicle, the driver drove away on Highway 151. During the chase one of the female passengers jumped out of the vehicle, the deputy reported. The vehicle was reportedly going between 40-50 mph.

The chase continued and the complaint alleges the vehicles were going in excess of 90 mph. At one point on the County Highway V ramp, the vehicle slowed down and the male passenger exited the car.

The vehicle then returned to Highway 151 and continued southbound. Law enforcement did not catch up with the vehicle.

The complaint identifies the two passengers that exited the vehicle as victims. One of the victims told law enforcement the driver was Santos and that he was driving from Milwaukee to West Bend but did get lost.

This victim also told authorities the victim that jumped out of the moving vehicle was allegedly screaming that they wanted to get out of the car. They also said they feared for their safety in the car and felt they were not free to leave the vehicle.