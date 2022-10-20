Aspirus Health to close skilled nursing home in Portage

Aspirus Health is set to close a nursing home in Portage to focus resources on their assisted living facility in the city.

The news was released in a statement attributed to Aspirus Health on Wednesday afternoon.

“Aspirus Health will be closing its skilled nursing facility in Portage and focusing resources at Aspirus Tivoli Community on assisted living,” the statement said. “Aspirus will work directly with all affected employees to find alternative positions which are available within the system.”

The company said their intention is to work with the Wisconsin Department of Health services to help transition residents into nearby facilities.

“We are committed to supporting our residents and will not move them without viable options,” the statement said. As a large employer in Columbia County, Aspirus Health remains committed to the community and providing local care at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital and Clinic.”

Divine Savior became a part of Aspirus Health in 2020 after first making the announcement of the merger in July 2019. At the time of the merger Divine Savior had around 860 staff members at the hospital, clinics in the area and the assisted living facility.

The statement concluded: “This was a difficult decision, but it will help Aspirus continue to provide vital community services in outpatient, acute and home health care.”