Attic fire caused by electric issue displaces Caledonia residents

The Portage Fire Department was called to a house at N5307 Highway 78 in Caledonia for reports of electrical issues and smell of smoke in the home.

The tenant reported electrical sparks coming from a ceiling fan and half of the building had no power on Thursday just after 9 p.m. There were no reported injuries from the fire and the tenants had evacuated the home while waiting for fire crews to arrive.

In a statement, Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said when crews arrived there was smoke coming the attic vent of the home

“PFD fire crews gained access to the attic fire by removing the ceiling of an upstairs bedroom,” Haase said. “They were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread throughout. The crews removed the insulation and other burned materials to fully extinguish the fire.”

Haase said the cause of the fire was electrical overheating of combustibles, such as the insulation in the home.

Fire Departments from Lake Delton, Merrimac, Pardeeville and Wyocena were called to assist the Portage Fire Department with overhauling the scene and extinguishing the fire.

EMS was on scene to monitor firefighter health and Alliant Energy was called to secure the power in the area. Columbia County Sheriff officials helped with traffic control and keeping the scene secure.

The Red Cross was also contacted to help find the displaced tenants a place to stay for the evening.

“PFD wants to remind all tenants to please make sure you have working smoke and CO alarms in your home,” Haase said. “If your smoke alarms are more than 10 years old they must be replaced.”

He added batteries for smoke and CO alarms are available at the Portage Fire Department Station at 119 W. Pleasant St.

