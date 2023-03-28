A Portage man is facing a serious drug offense following a traffic stop earlier this month when authorities found cocaine and a firearm in the vehicle.

Eduardo A. Gonzalez, 27, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, between 15 and 40 grams, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents suggest a loaded firearm was found at the feet of a child in the backseat of the car. Gonzalez is also facing misdemeanor counts of negligent handling of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

If found guilty, Gonzalez faces up to 15 years in prison followed by a maximum of 10 years of extended supervision for the cocaine charge. He faces five years in prison followed by up to five years of extended supervision if convicted on the firearm count.

Online records show Gonzalez’s cash bond was set at $250. It has been posted and he is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint:

On March 19, an officer with the Columbia County Sheriff’s office initiated a traffic stop on Highway 16 in Lewiston. Gonzalez was identified as the passenger in the front of the car.

The driver admitted to the officer they had smoked marijuana two hours before the traffic stop. The driver handed over remnants from what they smoked in a can. The officer reported smelling the marijuana emanating from the can.

During the traffic stop the officer asked Gonzalez to exit the vehicle to be searched. A digital scale was found on Gonzalez and then the officer searched the vehicle.

The officer allegedly found a cup with a plastic bag underneath Gonzalez’s seat. The bag contained 29 grams of cocaine.

The complaint states two juveniles were in the backseat of the car. An officer found a loaded firearm near the feet of one of the juveniles sitting behind the driver’s seat.

The driver told officers they did not see Gonzalez place the firearm there but allegedly saw him reach for the area where the firearm was found.

There is a pre-trial conference scheduled in this case for April with a return date set for May.

GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair GALLERY: Thursday at the Columbia County Fair