Columbia County Sheriff’s officers arrested a man early Saturday morning on the interstate in the town of Dekorra after discovering over a half-pound of cocaine in the vehicle.

Andrew Barrett, 36, New Carlisle, Indiana, could face serious controlled substances charges in Columbia County following his arrest. Online records show he remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance.

Barrett was stopped on I-90/94/39 in Dekorra at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Saturday for an alleged speeding violation.

“While in contact with the driver, the deputy observed indicators of recent drug use and the driver appeared nervous,” Columbia County Sheriff’s Detective Captain David Clark said.

Clark said in a statement a K-9 unit was called to the scene and allegedly alerted to an odor of controlled substances coming from the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and found cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Barrett is facing tentative charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with a controlled substance.

