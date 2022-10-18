 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Authorities resort to using tire deflation device to stop alleged intoxicated driver

  • 0
Wisconsin State Patrol

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Michigan man Monday night after he was stopped on the interstate but allegedly got back in his car and fled the scene before officers used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

A state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle nearly strike construction barrels on the interstate while traveling north from DeForest, according to a news release.

Valerian Dubei, 59, Troy, Michigan, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense, on Monday night on Interstate 39/90/94 near mile marker 110 in Columbia County.

The release states Dubei exited the car during the stop and did not listen to the trooper’s commands. Dubei allegedly got back into his red GMC Jimmy and fled the traffic stop.

Kevin recaps how shocking the loss for the Green Bay Packers was at home to the New York Jets on Sunday.

While the pursuit ensued other officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices, striking three of the four tires.

People are also reading…

On Monday night a Portage Police Officer and K-9 partner were called to the scene.  Authorities found open intoxicants, a shotgun, ammunition rounds and multiple hunting knives while searching the vehicle.

The release states Dubei is also being charged with negligent use of a weapon while intoxicated, possession of open intoxicants, deviation from designated lane, operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage Public Library distributes 'Science-in-a-Bag' kits

Portage Public Library distributes 'Science-in-a-Bag' kits

In conjunction with the Wisconsin Science Festival, the library has started distributing 25 Science in a Bag Kits, containing different experiments for families to do at home. Featuring everything from stained glass to quantum physics, each bag contains materials and instructions appropriate for learners K-12, as well as online resources. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News