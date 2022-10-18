Authorities resort to using tire deflation device to stop alleged intoxicated driver

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Michigan man Monday night after he was stopped on the interstate but allegedly got back in his car and fled the scene before officers used tire deflation devices to stop the vehicle.

A state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop after seeing a vehicle nearly strike construction barrels on the interstate while traveling north from DeForest, according to a news release.

Valerian Dubei, 59, Troy, Michigan, was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 5th offense, on Monday night on Interstate 39/90/94 near mile marker 110 in Columbia County.

The release states Dubei exited the car during the stop and did not listen to the trooper’s commands. Dubei allegedly got back into his red GMC Jimmy and fled the traffic stop.

While the pursuit ensued other officers were able to deploy tire deflation devices, striking three of the four tires.

On Monday night a Portage Police Officer and K-9 partner were called to the scene. Authorities found open intoxicants, a shotgun, ammunition rounds and multiple hunting knives while searching the vehicle.

The release states Dubei is also being charged with negligent use of a weapon while intoxicated, possession of open intoxicants, deviation from designated lane, operating while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.