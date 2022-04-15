Avian flu identified in Columbia County backyard flock

State officials announced a case of the highly contagious bird flu has been found in a Columbia County flock.

Columbia is one of three counties the new cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza, referred to as HPAI, were found by state officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, according to a Thursday news release. The U.S. Department of Agriculture and DATCP are working with animal health officials on response efforts.

HPAI has now been found in seven domestic flocks across Wisconsin since March, when the virus was first confirmed in the state. The latest cases were identified in:

Columbia County, backyard mixed species

Sheboygan County, backyard mixed species

Polk County, commercial poultry

“As avian influenza continues to affect poultry in Wisconsin and throughout the nation, we’re reminding flock owners that strong biosecurity is our best defense against this devastating disease,” State Veterinarian Dr. Darlene Konkle said in the release. “We urge everyone working around poultry to increase their biosecurity measures and continue reporting signs of illness to help us prevent spread of the virus.”

Depopulation efforts are underway at each of the three locations. Anyone who would like to report increased mortality or signs of disease among domestic birds can contact DATCP at (608) 224-4872 (business hours) or (800) 943-0003 (after hours and weekends).

Signs of HPAI in infected birds include:

Sudden death without clinical signs

Lack of energy or appetite

Decrease in egg production; soft, misshapen eggs

Purple discoloration of wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Runny nose, coughing, sneezing

Stumbling or falling down

Diarrhea

The flock in Columbia County includes 44 birds, and DATCP lists its status as "restricted." The new case in Polk County — 20,000 birds at a commercial operation — will require the animals to be euthanized, according to DATCP data.

So far, the strain of avian flu, which is believed to affect domesticated and captive birds more than their wild counterparts, has resulted in the euthanizing of nearly three million birds in Wisconsin — the vast majority from a commercial operation in Jefferson County in mid-March.

