Bail set at $1M for homicide suspect

Three people charged with first-degree intentional homicide were in court on Friday for initial appearances. Their cash bonds were set at $500,000, $750,000 and $1 million by a Columbia County Judge.

Laura Marie Angela Johnson, 38, Jesse Jacob Freiberg, 28, and Ja’Kenya K. Patty, 21, all of Madison, face life imprisonment for their alleged actions in the shooting death of Manuel M. Martinez, of Madison, in June.

Freiberg, who allegedly shot Martinez in the back, remains in custody at the Columbia County Jail. On July 1, he appeared via video in court. Judge Troy Cross set Freiberg’s cash bond at $1 million.

Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal is prosecuting the three separate cases linked to the death of Martinez.

Johnson, who allegedly held Martinez hostage while asking for his money, had her cash bond set at $750,000 by Cross. Patty’s cash bond was set at $500,000.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the case:

Freiberg shot Martinez as he was running away, his hands tied with a phone charging cord, along the east side of Klappstein Road off of State Highway 16 in the town of Lewiston. Martinez, 68, ran away after being let out of his own vehicle and ran into a body of water where he was shot two to three times by Freiberg. The group then returned to Madison.

Affidavits filed in the case allege a Madison police officer spoke to Patty after witnessing Patty try to run her boyfriend, Freiberg, over with the vehicle that belonged to Martinez.

Patty told police that the silver 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun Freiberg used to shoot Martinez was in a bag in the vehicle. During an interview with detectives, Patty said she and Freiberg visited Johnson at her apartment in the 300 block of North Brooks Street, where they saw Johnson hitting Martinez with a metal object and Martinez was bleeding.

Patty said Johnson pulled Martinez into a hallway and then to an elevator before taking him to his vehicle. The group drove to Portage with Martinez in the backseat next to Johnson, who continued to threaten and hit him, Freiberg said.

According to the complaint, Freiberg told police that he fired three times; one to ensure the gun worked, then twice at Martinez as he was running away from the group. Johnson and Patty told him to shoot Martinez when he started running, Freiberg said.

An autopsy showed a bullet went into Martinez’s left thigh and traveled upward, striking his liver before exiting the upper right side of his abdomen.

Freiberg, Johnson and Patty all waived time limits for holding a preliminary hearing.

All three suspects are scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on Aug. 1 for a pre-trial conference and again in September for a return date.

