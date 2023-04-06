Amid the impending closures of Wisconsin’s Fennimore and Portage Energizer plants, Sen. Tammy Baldwin has requested that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) investigate Energizer’s 2018 merger with Spectrum.

The merger, which Baldwin referred to in an April 6 press release as “profoundly and predictably damaging to Wisconsin families” was cleared by the FTC unconditionally, allowing Energizer’s acquisition of Rayovac, Spectrum Holdings’ battery business. According to an April 2018 article released by FTCWatch, financial analyst William Chappell told Reuters that the merger’s completion would put Energizer in control of over 40% of the US battery market and more than 85% of the total market.

“Energizer’s dominant position in the battery market even before the acquisition and its post-merger behavior in labor and consumer markets raise material questions regarding the Commission’s 2018 decision that demand immediate explanation,” said Baldwin in a release. “Given the seemingly brief review of the Energizer-Spectrum Holdings merger and the potential loss of 600 good-paying union jobs, Wisconsin families deserve to know why the FTC failed to challenge this deal.”

In early 2023, Energizer announced its plan to conduct phased closures of its Portage and Fennimore Energizer plants, which were included in the 2018 merger.

Teamsters officials have been outspoken in their concern over the closures, calling them “direct attacks on working people” in an April 6 release. They have also expressed their gratitude toward Baldwin in her questioning of the FTC.

“If corporate executives think they can destroy workers’ lives and lay waste to American communities, then Energizer has clearly forgotten it’s messing with the Teamsters,” said Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien in the release. “Our entire union applauds Sen. Baldwin for scrutinizing Energizer’s plan to offshore these good union jobs. We strongly support her request for antitrust regulators to revisit this merger.”

An official with Energizer Holdings stated that the company does not have any comment at this time.