Banks to be inducted into Portage High School Hall of Fame

Steve Banks will join a number of Portage High School alum and will be inducted into the Portage High School Hall of Fame this month due to his excellence in sports.

This story is part of a series highlighting the 2022 PHS HOF inductees. The PHS HOF was created to recognize distinguished alum or other people who have accomplished athletic, professional and civic feats to better the Portage community.

“I’m still trying to wrap my head around being inducted into this hall of fame,” Banks said.

He was a three-sport athlete during his time at Portage High School in the 1970s. He earned seven varsity letters in baseball, basketball and football.

Banks earned all-conference titles his senior year in all three sports and was also awarded MVP awards in baseball and basketball.

During Banks’ junior year the basketball team made the state finals tournament defeating highly ranked Madison West, before they lost to eventual state champion Madison LaFollette in the sectional final.

“Back then school athletics were split into classes A, B and C,” Banks said. “We were one of the smallest class A teams, so we always had to play the best teams in Madison to advance to the state finals.”

In his senior year, Banks ended the season with a big win against Reedsburg to win the regional championship. Banks scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, without the help of the 3-point shot, to erase a double digit deficit and win the game with 34 points scored.

The team met Madison West again, but this time could not get the victory. However, Banks left his mark on the game scoring 39 points.

“Then in football, Ed was just an awesome coach,” Banks said.

Even though Banks only played for football coach Ed Zydowsky his senior year, Banks has fond memories of that season.

“It was his first year as a coach and teacher and it was my senior year. There were no expectations for us,” Banks said. “So, it was great that we ended up as runner up in the conference standings.”

That year was the first winning season the team had had in over 20 years and finished the season with a 5-2 record.

Banks was also a tuba player in the high school band and graduated from Portage High School in 1978. After high school he went to UW-Oshkosh where he earned his degree in business marketing.

“I played on the basketball team for three years, but not my senior year,” Banks said. He worked for a Milwaukee company for over 30 years.

“I semi-retired in 2015 and since 2020 I’ve been working for the Columbia County Aging and Disability Resource Center,” Banks said. He lives with his wife Janet just outside of Pardeeville where he delivers meals on wheels and helps with medical rides as well.

“It’s humbling to be inducted into a group like this,” Banks said. “Mostly because of the honor of being placed on the same level as people that have already been inducted.”

For More Information

The location of this year’s PHS HOF has been moved to Saddle Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, formerly Rendezvous @ 100 Saddle Ridge, Portage on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 6:15 p.m. and the banquet starting at 7 p.m.

If You Go

Seats to attend this year’s PHS HOF banquet must be purchased in advance prior to noon Friday, July 8. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to: Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer Street, Portage, WI 53901.

The Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place the morning of July 16 at the Portage Golf Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You can register online at www.gpyef.org. You can also register by mail by sending the completed registration form and a check payable to “GPYEF” to: GPYEF, PO Box 872, Portage, WI 53901.

This year’s inductees include: Paul Boylan (PHS ’57), Ken Manthey (PHS ’75), Steve Banks (PHS ’78), Jim Banks (PHS ’80), Justin Ostrowski (PHS ’03) and the 2012 WIAA Division II State Championship Baseball team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.