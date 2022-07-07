Banks to be inducted into Portage High School Hall of Fame

Jim Banks will join his brother and a number of other distinguished Portage High School alums when he is inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame next Saturday.

This story is part of a series highlighting the 2022 PHS HOF inductees. The PHS HOF was created to recognize distinguished alums or other people who have accomplished athletic, professional and civic feats to better the Portage community.

Banks will be inducted with his brother into the PHS HOF next weekend. A member of the PHS class of 1980, Banks was a multi-sport athlete in high school earning 8 varsity letters. He also set a number of records along with a State Championship in Track and Field.

“It’s a real honor to be inducted the same year as my big brother,” Banks said. “He’s always been my idol and my best friend to be inducted with him is extra special. It’s very humbling.”

After high school Banks attended Madison Area Technical College where he played for the basketball team. Today, Jim and his wife, Lori, live in Endeavor.

One of Banks’ earliest memories is when he was in junior high competing in the Hershey Track Meet.

“I took first place and thought it was just a fluke,” Banks said.

It was not a fluke and he met with track coach Bill Beamon who gave Banks a shot put and discus to practice with. Beamon told Banks to come up with a goal in mind when practicing and the pair decided the goal should be state champion.

Banks did just that and Fast-forward five years later he was a senior competing in Madison for the WIAA State Track and Field Championships. He won the gold medal with a shot put throw just shy of 60 feet. He also placed sixth in the discus competition.

“Before the competition I ran into Coach Beamon again,” Banks recalled. “I asked him what he was doing at the state track meet and he said he was there to see a state champion.”

Banks couldn’t believe that after five years this coach had remembered him.

“It had been five years since I had seen him and for him to recall that goal was special,” Banks said.

During his junior year, Banks was a member of the conference championship volleyball team. That year he was also All-Conference in basketball and was the Portage Warriors leading rebounder and the team’s second highest scorer. Banks’ senior year was the basketball season in which he set the single season record for rebounds which still stands 42 years later.

Howard Oachs was the basketball coach and Banks said he was all about being prepared.

“It was like being in the Boy Scouts, we were always prepared for anything. During the game the exact things would play out like Oachs had said during practice,” Banks said. “ But he also taught us to work hard and set up our careers after their high school careers were over.”

Banks said that was when he learned it was much more rewarding to work hard for something and the appreciation that comes with that work compared to being handed something in life.

“You take more pride in things if you work hard for them,” Banks said. “There was just so much more than basketball we learned back then.”

One of the main thing Banks recalls from his time in high school was the love of his parents during the season.

“I remember all of the practices and this was before the microwave, so my mom and dad should be inducted into the Hall of Fame,” Banks said. “My mom and dad were the real stars. We’d come home from practice at different times and they would always provide for us, with heating up meals or re-heating meals for us.”

For More Information

The location of this year’s PHS HOF has been moved to Saddle Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, formerly Rendezvous @ 100 Saddle Ridge, Portage on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 6:15 p.m. and the banquet starting at 7 p.m.

If You Go

Seats to attend this year’s PHS HOF banquet must be purchased in advance prior to noon Friday, July 8. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to: Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer Street, Portage, WI 53901.

The Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place the morning of July 16 at the Portage Golf Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You can register online at www.gpyef.org. You can also register by mail by sending the completed registration form and a check payable to “GPYEF” to: GPYEF, PO Box 872, Portage, WI 53901.

This year’s inductees include: Paul Boylan (PHS ’57), Ken Manthey (PHS ’75), Steve Banks (PHS ’78), Jim Banks (PHS ’80), Justin Ostrowski (PHS ’03) and the 2012 WIAA Division II State Championship Baseball team.