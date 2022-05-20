BARA - Award-winning musician from Portage returns for first Wisconsin performance in two years (copy)

Before she was a five-time Madison Area Music Award (MAMA) winner and 10-time nominee, Madison Malone was a kid performing at her uncle’s bar in Portage.

Malone currently lives in Los Angeles, but will soon be returning to Wisconsin to see family and friends, in addition to putting on a June 16 performance at The Bur Oak in Madison — her first Wisconsin show in two years.

“Last time I was (performing in Wisconsin), I was somebody else,” said Malone. “Although it's only been two years, a lot of things have changed.”

Malone’s last performance in her home state was at the Al Ringling Theater in Baraboo in February 2020. Since then, she’s married her wife, had a baby, adopted a dog, and is now producing her own album.

“When I was at Al Ringling, I had stories to tell and wishes and dreams, and within the last two years, a lot of those wishes came true,” she said.

Throughout her career, Malone’s music has taken her through places like Germany and France, as well as Nashville and Chicago. Her songs have been featured in shows like ABC’s General Hospital, where she once had a guest role as “Nurse Madison.” Still, Malone says some of her fondest memories come from her Portage upbringing.

As a child, she sang in talent shows at St. Mary’s Catholic School, performing in cabaret once she reached high school. Her uncle owned the Blarney Stone — a now-closed Portage bar — where he let her perform some nights with a tip jar.

She busked on the streets of Madison and Wisconsin Dells, and was cast as Maria in her high school’s production of "The Sound of Music." Under the guidance of Nathan Russell of Portage Sound Works, Malone said she was able to establish the website she currently posts her updates on, madisonmalonemusic.com, among other things that helped her push her career forward.

“He just was super super helpful,” Malone said. “If it wasn’t for Portage, and Nathan Russell, my uncle, my family, St. Mary's, all those places that supported me at the very very beginning, I wouldn’t even be here.”

At UW-Madison, Malone double majored in Spanish and social work, balancing her coursework with a full schedule of gigs and a capella performances. By the time she graduated, Malone was a full-blown musician.

“It just started, like, expanding,” she said.

Her June 16 show, she added, will be a full circle moment in her career following years of expansion. With only her piano accompanying her, Malone will be performing a batch of brand new songs for the crowd — early debuts from her upcoming album.

“It's kind of like an exclusive, before-it's-out listening party,” she said.

The Wisconsin setting and the absence of other instruments or accompaniment, she said, will add to the intimacy of the evening

“I have it stripped down to really just telling the story,” said Malone. “Playing (the new songs) to the same people that have supported me since I was a kid and seeing these friendly faces and all that ... is going to be really, really, really special.”

Around the time of her last “hometown” performance, Malone visited local high schools and spoke to students much like her former self. To each group of teens who may have future musicians in its ranks, she said her advice remained consistent: Start with your community.

“There are people that are interested in the exact same things you’re interested in,” she said. “Just be involved in some way, ask questions.”

Tickets to Malone's June 16 concert are available at theburoakmadison.com for $10. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

