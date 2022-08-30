Baraboo man charged with sexual assault, false imprisonment in Columbia County

A Baraboo man is facing charges of sexual assault following a number of incidents in the Wisconsin Dells, according to court documents filed last week in Columbia County Court.

Ishmail D. Young, 25, is charged with second degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

Online records show Young remains in custody on $5,000 cash bond. The bond was set at Young’s initial appearance on Aug. 25 in front of Judge W. Andrew Voigt, who set standard felony conditions for Young at the hearing.

If convicted of second degree sexual assault, Young faces up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Young is also facing one felony count of burglary of a building or dwelling and criminal trespass along with a six counts of bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 25:

A Wisconsin Dells Police Officer spoke with the victim in this case on Aug. 22. The victim said they had an argument with Young on July 23. Young allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and got on top of the victim. The victim was in their Wisconsin Dells residence where Young was staying.

The victim had a child in the room who tried to help by grabbing Young’s arms. The victim and the child eventually left the residence and when they returned Young’s personal belongings were gone.

The complaint says the victim had the locks changed at the residence because Young allegedly took keys with him.

On Aug. 5, the victim told police they woke up around 1 a.m. with Young standing over them. When the victim gasped, Young allegedly put his hand over the victim's mouth.

Young allegedly penetrated the victim and at one time had his hand on the victim’s throat, according to the complaint.

The victim reported saying ‘no’ to Young multiple times. Before Young left he allegedly said he can get in the residence even if the locks are changed.

Young then sent the victim messages and called the victim constantly. The victim had to block Young’s number but Young would allegedly text the victim from different numbers and even created social media accounts from which to send the victim messages.

This continued until a review was left on the victim’s workplace website naming the victim. After that, the victim reported the incident to the police.

The Dells Police Officer spoke with Young and he said he’d been texting the victim. Young allegedly admitted to telling his friends to send hateful messages to the victim including the message to the victim’s workplace.

When asked about the Aug. 5 incident, Young said he went to the house and into the victim’s bedroom where the victim was sleeping. Young told the officer the sexual activity was consensual.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in this case.