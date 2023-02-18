In 2023, community leaders in the City of Baraboo and Village of West Baraboo are sending a clear message to residents: Take a hike.

No, literally: The City and Village are newly minted Ice Age Trail Communities.

Run by the Ice Age Trail Alliance (IATA), the voluntary Trail Community program highlights some of the cities, villages, and municipalities the scenic trail touches, guiding hikers toward amenities near the segments they’re exploring. Baraboo and West Baraboo are the 18th designated Trail Community.

On paper, the process of becoming a trail community is relatively simple: Complete a checklist with an application, showcasing the storefronts accessible to hikers within a half-mile of the nearest trail segment. In short, tell the Alliance why your community would be a good fit.

According to Downtown Baraboo Inc. Manager Seth Taft, the undertaking was a pleasure. After looking over the 8-mile trail segment in the area, storefronts and services for visiting hikers came easily.

“We were delighted with the checklist,” said Taft. “There’s all these great things that will be a benefit not just to the hikers but to the businesses that will bring in a different demographic.”

There are the basic necessities like laundromats and grocery stores, but Taft says Baraboo also offers a slew of “magical wonders” to those hiking through, including another significant outdoor recreation area.

“We have Devil’s Lake State Park in our backyard,” he said. “Nobody else can say that.”

Trail Community status has long been on the minds of Baraboo’s leaders. Taft recalls years of discussions among Baraboo residents regarding applying for the designation, reaching out to the Alliance.

“People have been wanting to do this for quite a few years,” he said. “It just never truly came to fruition.”

In late 2022, though, the stars aligned. Between Downtown Baraboo Inc., the Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and other entities, an effort was put forth to turn their trail community ideas into reality.

“We were on the clock, so to speak,” said George Althoff, Executive Director of the Chamber. “We worked very quickly.”

For her part, Lord says she was impressed with the “grassroots” effort.

“They just kind of came together and completed an application,” she said. “There are many great reasons on why Baraboo should be a partner and should be a hiking destination along the Ice Age Trail.”

Devil’s Lake, she added, was a large draw for the Alliance, who hopes the state park can share its many visitors with the trail, allowing for a fulfilling and diverse outdoor recreation experience.

“It’s a great opportunity not only to share the beauty of the park and the beauty of Devil’s Lake but to expand that knowledge,” she said. “It really does bring an interesting and unique perspective.”

This spring, the Alliance hopes to host a celebration of Baraboo’s induction as a Trail Community.