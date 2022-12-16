Baraboo woman faces charges of selling meth

A woman was arrested in a parking lot with almost 100 grams of methamphetamine in Portage.

Amanda B. Nolden, 38, Baraboo, is facing four felony charges in Columbia County including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of methamphetamine.

If found guilty of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, Nolden faces a possible 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision.

Online records show Nolden remains in custody on $5,000 cash bond at the Columbia County Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Dec. 6 in Columbia County:

A Portage Police Officer allegedly saw Nolden driving through Portage on Dec. 2 and the officer knew she had active warrants out for her arrest.

The officer saw Nolden sitting in a vehicle in a parking lot on East Howard Street in Portage. When the officer spoke with Nolden she was notified she was being taken into custody due to the active warrants.

There were multiple pills located in Nolden’s jacket that were allegedly identified by the officer as Vicodin. Nolden said she had gotten the pills from a friend and that she had methamphetamine in her bra.

When law enforcement searched the vehicle they found credit cards, a bag of methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale and a marijuana grinder. The two bags of methamphetamine found in the vehicle totaled 96.7 grams.

In the vehicle officers also found a syringe that appeared to have methamphetamine in it. When questioned, Nolden said the syringe belonged to her.

Nolden allegedly told officers she was selling methamphetamine and had picked up a quarter-pound of methamphetamine earlier that day. She also told police she had been selling 3.5 grams of methamphetamine for $100.

Nolden is scheduled to be back in the Columbia County Courthouse on Jan. 6 for a pre-trial conference with a return date of Feb. 28.