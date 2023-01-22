Beautifully Blemished: A peek inside the dreams of one Portage business owner

Though she’s only been in business for a couple of years, Sharon Wade says her newly moved Portage shop is built to last.

Wade has owned and operated Beautifully Blemished, a store specializing in antique and vintage furniture, since 2021. Within its walls, she crafts her chalk paint and sandpaper dreams, peddling pieces in all levels of wear and tear as well as the tools to refurbish them for modern use.

From its humble beginnings in the space next to the Portage Chamber of Commerce, Wade has recently moved to a space just down the way, at 126B West Cook Street, going from 800 square feet to 2,000 square feet. A fresh new space to showcase her old and unique stock.

“(The move has) allowed me really to expand and be able to do more of my dream,” said Wade.

Beyond selling her items, Wade also enjoys teaching others in the community how to refurbish and paint their own classic pieces. With the dust clearing from her recent move, she hopes to resume teaching classes in her new space in February.

“I love to teach people,” she said. “It just fills my heart to see pieces that maybe people are discarding and showing them you don’t have to go buy brand new, you can refinish what you’ve got.”

As an elite retailer carrying the entire line of Dixie Belle paints, Wade is well-equipped to help the public add a little color, a “facelift,” as she calls it, to older pieces.

Classes like the ones she now hosts in the workshop portion of her store are what gave Wade her start in the vintage furniture industry. After finishing work on her basement during the pandemic, she and a friend took a class on chalk painting. Her goal was to learn more about crafting on some of the new-to-her furniture she had acquired for the renovation, but she walked away with much more, visions of a workshop full of paints, tools, and furniture dancing in her head.

“I just fell in love with the process,” she said. “I’ve always been very interested in vintage and antique furniture.”

Apparently, many Portage residents share Wade’s passion. Business, she says, has been booming since the beginning, with some people stopping in just to compliment her work.

(The community) has been fantastic,” she said. “Even people coming in and just saying what a great job I’ve done setting it up and just being here and saying how wonderful an addition it is to downtown Portage.”

Now, she’s set her sights on helping other potential business owners. Beautifully Blemished carries work from multiple vendors, featuring signs to be painted, macrame crafts, and other items, for which Wade also hosts classes in her shop.

“I just always love that, being able to support other people in their journey of business ownership as well,” she said.

Inviting other people into her dream shop, she says, is a dream of its own.

“Its my happy place,” she said. “I love it.”

More information and class bookings are available at Wade’s website, beautifullyblemished.com.