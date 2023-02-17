If you ask Jacquelyn Mitchard how her writing career began, she will tell you, in earnest, “by mistake.”

As the New York Times bestselling author plans her upcoming trip to Pardeeville, she’s reflecting on her time as a Wisconsinite, the early days of her accidental career, and that time she deleted not one, but two voicemails from Oprah Winfrey.

On March 18 at 2 p.m. Mitchard will be at the Lenz Auditorium to discuss the importance of fiction, something she’s learned first-hand after writing 22 novels over the course of the last 20-plus years and winning an award for three.

The event, which is free to the public, is being hosted by the Angie W. Cox Public Library, where Library Director Kristie Nielson Corning says she hopes Mitchard will bring “some bigger ideas and information on what the possibilities are” to others.

“For a small community like ours to be able to bring in a nationally recognized author is a phenomenal thing,” said Nielson. “We’re just hoping that we get a nice crowd in to hear her speak and to encourage younger people to write.”

Mitchard’s first novel, The Deep End of the Ocean, has sold 2 million copies, been translated into 34 languages, and adapted into a feature film starring Michelle Pfeiffer. It was also Oprah Winfrey’s first selection for her now-famous book club. Hence, the voicemails.

Before her success in fiction, reality was much different for Mitchard. She was a mom, working for UW-Madison in speechwriting and public relations. After the death of her husband, she decided it was time for something new.

“I decided that I wanted to try to do something impossible,” she said.

Something impossible took the form of a novel, which she chipped away at writing mostly at night while her children slept. Without formal training in writing fiction, it may well have seemed impossible.

Until it wasn’t.

She got to 100 pages, single-spaced, before sending her work to an agent. Then came a response: Double-space it and send it again.

Soon after, The Deep End of the Ocean was published in a two book deal, and Oprah Winfrey was in Mitchard’s voicemail inbox telling her how much she loved the book.

Mitchard deleted the first message without a second thought.

“I thought it was one of my girlfriends horsing around with me,” she said.

The next day, a similar message came. Once again, it was erased.

It wasn’t until the third voicemail that it dawned on Mitchard that the voice on the other end of the phone may have actually been Winfrey. She returned the call, and after some discussion, The Deep End of the Ocean was the first book to be read by members of what Winfrey called “the world’s largest book club.”

By the evening of the club’s launch, there were 4,000 holds on the book at the New York Public Library. All this because of an accidental endeavor, a chance decision to do the impossible.

“I had that accident, that sort of lucky accident to thank for much of my career,” said Mitchard.

Now living on the East Coast, Mitchard says she still holds a place in her heart for her former home in Wisconsin, and looks forward to her upcoming trip to Pardeeville. She did, however, note that she does not miss Wisconsin winters. Understandable.

“With some exceptions, I take every opportunity I can to get back to Wisconsin,” said Mitchard. “I’m excited about coming, I’m excited about meeting readers there, and I’m excited about seeing people from my home.”

She added that she’s especially excited to be doing a visit planned by a library.

“Authors love libraries like oxygen,” she said.

The value of institutions like the Angie W. Cox Library, she says, is incalculable. They don’t discriminate in their promise of peace, quiet, and a varied reading experience.

“Even if you have newspaper in your shoes, you can go in and read the New York Times in the morning and have all the same dignity as someone who’s reading it in a skyscraper in New York,” said Mitchard. “I really believe that the existence of a free public library system is one of the hallmarks of civilization.”

Nielsen echoed Mitchard’s thoughts, adding that even in the digital age, libraries have retained their significance, their vitality.

“For those who think libraries are dying, they’re not,” said Nielson. “They may be changing but libraries are still here and they’re an asset to the community and they offer a lot of different programs and ways to enjoy reading that cost absolutely nothing.”

The link to reserve a spot for Mitchard’s visit is available at the Angie W. Cox Public Library’s website, pardeevillelibrary.com.