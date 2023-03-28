In the words of American artist Jackson Pollock, “When I say artist I mean the one who is building things, some with a brush, some with a shovel, some choose a pen.”

Over 60 years after Pollock’s death, these sentiments live on in Portage musician Nathan Russell, who hopes to inspire others through an exhibit at the Portage Center for the Arts featuring a medium Pollock himself never considered: Legos.

From April 14-28, Russell’s LEGO exhibit will transform the Portage Center for the Arts’ Drury gallery into a block party, featuring creations from local artists. Famous paintings, floral arrangements, statues, storefronts, all built from little plastic blocks. Closer to home, the exhibit will also feature a Lego cityscape of Portage.

“What I’m hoping to kind of show out of all of it is the diversity of what you can do with Lego product,” said Russell. “Lego has evolved over the years from just a simple toy to really like a creative building material.”

Russell has witnessed this evolution with his own eyes, or rather, hands. He remembers getting his first Lego set at 6 years old, finding new things to build and create, new ways for pieces to fit together. Somewhere in the process of growing up, though, he lost that excitement, and his blocks were put away alongside other toys. It wasn’t until his daughter was old enough for small toys that he rediscovered his love for Legos.

“It kind of goes away in your life and then it comes back,” he said.

Soon, a seed was planted in Russell’s head. He could bring the massive Lego conventions of Chicago and New York City to Portage on a smaller scale. This is the idea he presented to the PCA three years ago idea for the exhibit. However, the pandemic combined with other logistical issues put the exhibit on ice.

Last spring, however, something just clicked.

The concept is a new one for the Drury gallery, where it will soon take shape, and PCA Executive Director Heidi Royal says she has high hopes for the local Lego-nardo DaVincis and Vincent Van Lego-ghs participating.

“With LEGOs, you’re choosing color, shape, texture, size, and more to create something new, to express an idea or concept. Some more elaborate creations are incredibly complex and require a good deal of planning and forethought — that in itself is a work of art,” said Royal. “We hope it draws families as well as those “kids at heart” that still enjoy building and creating.”

Beyond building inspiration for the older generation of local creatives, Russell hopes his exhibit will lay the colorful, plastic foundation for the next generation of PCA guests and patrons.

“I just kind of want to have some sort of show that No. 1 showcases how cool and creative people can be with Lego, and secondarily hopefully open a new market for a younger audience for the Portage Center for the Arts,” he said. “I’m assuming we’ll get quite a few kids and families through the doors who may or may not even know that the PCA is a thing.”