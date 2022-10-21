Book club members take field trip to Museum at the Portage

On Thursday, the Museum at the Portage was host to a history tour unlike many others they typically see: A book club comprised of women who’d traveled about two hours each seeking insight into Zona Gale.
The women who filled the hallways of Gale’s former home had recently read “Miss Lulu Bett.”
Gale’s novel, whose stage adaptation won a Pulitzer prize in 1920, made Gale the first woman to win such an award in the Drama category.
Book club member Elizabeth Rossiter came from Scofield to join her group, having learned of Gale during a visit to the Museum at the Portage last October.
“We were all enthusiastic about it,” said Rossiter.
For Rossiter, who personally selected Miss Lulu Bett, it was a fitting read for the group.
People are also reading…
Their friendship began in the “pace” women’s group in West Bend, a group created during a time when women weren’t allowed to be in organizations like Kiwanis or Rotary Club.
After a tour of the house complete with a Portage history lesson courtesy of Judy Eulberg, club members were invited to hold their discussion of the text in Gale’s study, a full circle moment.
“(Women have) been able to find our way,” said Rossiter following a detailed discussion of the feminist themes in much of Gale’s work. “We’ve moved on.”
She added that following the examples set by Gale’s generation, she hopes her generation will be able to leave a similarly lasting legacy for future generations of women.
“Zona Gale was a trailblazer really for future women,” said Rossiter.
“She was very insightful about what was going on in the home and what women needed.”