Kyle Little has spent over a decade organizing in Portage to make his dream of a skate park possible. This summer the park will have a celebration of that work.

On June 17 the Portage Family Skate Park will hold a grand re-opening following the construction of Phase 3 of the park last year. Phase 3 of the project included installing a kidney-shaped bowl on the west end of the skate park which is a part of Goodyear Park in Portage.

“It’s another great addition to Portage Parks,” Portage Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said."

Mongue added that Little did a “tremendous job” raising funds and working with the city to get the park built in phases.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2016 after Little began discussing the skate park with local officials in 2013. Phase 2 was completed in 2020, and Phase 3 added about 2,000 square feet to the 8,000-square-foot skate park.

“The first phase is more of beginner style than more intermediate with the second phase and the recent phase is a bit more advanced. So it really is for all skill levels,” Monogue said. “We believe it’s one of the better skate parks in Wisconsin.”

Little expects city officials to be at the grand re-opening of the park and teased that “big names” could also be attending the event.

There will also be a documentary, produced by former Daily Register reporter Brad Allen, showing at the event. “Portage Family Skate Park” is a 15-20 minute film that tells the story of how the skate park was built as a community project.

Allen said Little reached out to him in late 2021 about making a film project about the skate park. The two had met when Allen was a reporter with the Daily Register.

“It was one of the more interesting topics I covered,” Allen said. “This project was a way to revisit the story from a different angle.”

The documentary will tell the story of the skate park from its inception to how funds were raised to help get it built. It will also include interviews with residents, city officials and business owners speaking of the benefits of having the park.

Allen said the benefits of the park stretch from giving kids a place to go to brining more money into the local economy and the documentary will show that.

“There’s a lot of community members that are going to see the results of their donations,” Allen said. “People clearly care a lot about this park that has become a new staple of the community as something Portage is becoming known for."

The grand re-opening will be June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. but if it rains it will be moved to June 18 at the same scheduled time.

Little said that four picnic tables will be installed at the skate park in May, weather permitting, and will be permanent fixtures at the park. He added that security cameras will also be installed at Goodyear Park this year.

“It will be really nice to have those picnic tables installed at the park to commemorate the donors,” Little said.

One June 17th there will also be a raffle drawing to win a signed Tony Hawk skateboard deck.

“This is a really great prize; there aren’t many of these around,” Little said.

Phase 3 of the skate park was designed by Grindline Skate Parks. Earlier this year Grindline and the skate park won an award at the Wisconsin Ready Mixed Concrete Association Annual Concrete Design Awards.

The Portage Family Skate Park and Grindline, along with concrete supplier LYCON Inc. and General Engineering Company, won in the Education, Healthcare & Public category.

The park used “ready mixed concrete (which) allowed the contractor to design and build any shapes imagined, including a concrete curling house, a replica empty swimming pool, stairs, banks, ledges, and curbs. The use of concrete also provided the opportunity to add color. Integral color was used on the larger scale areas to provide an earthy, modern look. Concrete stains were used to produce vibrant details - a red, white, and blue stain were used to create the concrete curling house.”

Anyone interesting in learning more about the park or donating to the project can visit portageskatepark.org.

