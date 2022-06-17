Boylan to be inducted into Portage High School Hall of Fame

Paul Boylan is part of the Portage High School Class of 1957 and is returning this summer to be inducted into the Portage High School Hall of Fame.

Boylan served as the Dean for the University of Michigan’s School of Music and transformed the school to bring all music, theatre and dance into the same space to help the students. Boylan's title was changed recently to reflect his accomplishments.

Boylan left Portage for UW-Madison in 1957 after graduating from Portage High School. He lives in Ann Arbor, Michigan, now, but remains proud of his family’s history in Columbia County.

Boylan’s father, Peter, was Columbia County Sheriff and Boylan Farms was used to develop hybrid corn and other crops with the help of Madison researchers, Boylan said.

“Portage was the perfect place to grow up,” Boylan said. “People looked out for each other. I had a great time back then. I was elected class president of the freshman class and was awarded the Elks Youth Leadership Award which came with a scholarship to help pay for college.”

While studying in Madison his freshman year, he noticed an etching on the campus that shaped the rest of his life in education. It was an etching on Bascom Hall that spoke of the pursuit of truth taking place at universities.

“I was really, really inspired by that and thought ‘if universities are about the pursuit of truth’ I want my hand in the ring. I decided right then and there that I wanted to be a teacher in a university,” Boylan said. “As a freshman I knew I needed to get a Ph.D. and it all started there.”

He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degree in music and music theory in Madison and then went to Ann Arbor for his doctorate in Historical Musicology. Boylan was hired as a full-time teacher in 1965, began as a teaching fellow at the University of Michigan and became a professor of Music Theory in 1977. Two years later he was named the Dean of the School of Music and in 1993 became the Vice Provost for the Arts.

He continued as Vice Provost, Dean and Music Theory Professor until he retired in 2000. He maintains the title Dean Emeritus and Professor Emeritus of Music Theory at the university.

Boylan's biggest success was bringing the theatre and dance programs into the school of music.

“It just seemed like the logical thing to do,” Boylan said. “The dance department could work closer with the musicians or musical theatre department. It also helped the music students.”

Boylan said expanding the School of Music transformed the environment for the students in a positive way. It transformed the school so much that the title of Dean was named after Boylan.

Dean David Grier is Paul Boylan Collegiate Professor of Music at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance. He said the school’s identity is built upon what Boylan did during his tenure.

“The school's current distinctive identity, reputation for excellence, and remarkable impact on the performing arts, writ large, are all built upon what he achieved during his long tenure as dean,” Grier said. “Most significantly, Dean Boylan had the vision for a comprehensive performing arts school at Michigan, bringing together music, theatre, and dance - and the administrative skills to make it happen. Simply put, we would not be the great school we are were it not for his outstanding leadership.”

Grier added he is honored to carry the title of Paul Boylan Collegiate Professor.

Boylan served on many committees while continuing to move the university forward. He led a capital campaign to renovate and expand Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor that raised $23 million. He also expanded the music school’s endowment from less than $1 million in 1977 to over $50 million upon his retirement.

"That designation recognizes Dean Boylan's legacy to the school in the form of philanthropic gifts that provide discretionary funds for the dean," Grier said. "I use those funds to support special faculty and student artistic and scholarly projects that advance the tradition of high achievement and impact in the performing arts that Dean Boylan established during his time as dean."

Boylan also served as a consultant for over 30 higher education institutions including UW-Madison, UCLA and Yale University.

“I’ve been back to Portage a few times for class reunions, most recently in 2017,” Boylan said. “It is always a pleasure coming back to Portage.”

For More Information

The location of this year’s PHS HOF has been moved to Saddle Ridge Golf Course Clubhouse, formerly Rendezvous @ 100 Saddle Ridge, Portage on Saturday, July 16, 2022. The social time will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a buffet dinner starting at 6:15 p.m. and the banquet starting at 7 p.m.

Seats to attend this year’s PHS HOF banquet must be purchased in advance prior to noon Friday, July 8. Space is limited. To reserve your seat, checks should be made out to “GPYEF” and mailed to: Portage Community School District, Attn: Suzi Hemler, 305 E. Slifer Street, Portage, WI 53901.

The Hall of Fame Golf Scramble will take place the morning of July 16 at the Portage Golf Club with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. You can register online at www.gpyef.org. You can also register by mail by sending the completed registration form and a check payable to “GPYEF” to: GPYEF, PO Box 872, Portage, WI 53901.

This year’s inductees include: Paul Boylan (PHS ’57), Ken Manthey (PHS ’75), Steve Banks (PHS ’78), Jim Banks (PHS ’80), Justin Ostrowski (PHS ’03) and the 2012 WIAA Division II State Championship Baseball team.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.