Boys and Girls Club preparing for new Portage location

The Boys and Girls Club of West Central Wisconsin currently runs three facilities: One in Baraboo, one in Reedsburg, and one in Tomah. Through fundraising and renovations, officials are planning to add Portage’s Rusch Elementary building to that roster.

Karen DeSanto, CEO of the West Central Wisconsin Boys and Girls Club, said the current opening goal for the new site is this fall, to provide local kids with a place to go after school at the beginning of the academic year.

“If we can make that goal that would be amazing,” said DeSanto.

The endeavor of repurposing Rusch comes with an initial fundraising goal of $300,000, which DeSanto says will cover the initial costs of hiring skilled staff, conducting background checks and making necessary changes to the building, as well as setting around $150,000 aside in the name of “sustainability,” measures which, while necessary, may push the new location’s opening date back to January.

“There’d be nothing better than to start a brand new school year and have the kids come to the Club right after school,” DeSanto said, adding that she also understands that “time is ticking.”

The Rusch building is ceasing its operations as a school at the end of this academic year due to high costs for the district, including asbestos removal. After evaluating maintenance records and safety reports, DeSanto said she has no concerns about the necessary renovations or the building’s safety.

“I do not think the building has a safety issue as far as hazardous materials,” she said. “It’s just really got some good bones to it, but there will have to be some adjustments because it is dated.”

Aiding the Club in preparations is the Portage School District, which will be footing the bill for heat, air, electricity, and snowplowing among other things.

“The school district has been an amazing partner thus far,” said DeSanto. “That’s a huge compliment to the district and the administration behind the district on how much they want this to happen.”

Efforts toward the Portage Boys and Girls Club began over a year ago, when a Portage native and new college graduate contacted DeSanto with questions on what kind of effort it would take to create such a site.

Alexis Brunner grew up in Portage, attending extracurricular events with her brother in Baraboo. On days when her brother had practice and she didn’t, Brunner’s father would drop her off at the Baraboo Boys and Girls Club, where she could play games and socialize until her brother was done.

“She has really, really fond memories of that,” said DeSanto. “She just wants that same thing in her community.”

So, Brunner got the mayor involved. She then recruited Portage’s District Administrator Josh Sween, the police and fire chiefs, and a group of other Portage residents who shared her vision.

“There is nothing more encouraging than getting a group of people together that want something so badly,” said DeSanto. “They are the voice and the face of why this needs to come to Portage.”

Once Brunner left for a job in Connecticut, Sween’s wife took over as co-chair of the operation, helping to bring the vision to life.

The closure of the school itself, says DeSanto, offers the Club the added bonus of complete usage of the classrooms and gym, allowing the building to exist as a designated Club space rather than a school that has to undergo daily transformations for after-school activities.

“It’s perfect on so many levels,” she said, citing vast classroom space and the potential for a teen center on the second floor.

The size of the school in general is going to come in handy, according to DeSanto, who says community interest in the site has been strong.

“We need something for our kids to do, a safe place for our kids to go in Portage,” she said.

Her enthusiasm has been echoed by 80% of district parents. The district sent out a survey last year regarding potential interest in a Boys and Girls Club facility in Portage. Over 80% of parents responded, according to DeSanto, totaling more than 300 children.

“The numbers were so big they were almost scary to us,” said DeSanto. “When you get 300 bodies running around there, its a lot.”

While the children have shown their interest, so have potential staff members. DeSanto says she is already receiving resumes from candidates, despite registration not being open yet.

“We’re so excited to get people involved, to get the teachers involved,” said DeSanto. “Its going to be remarkable.”

Interested parents of children 7-18 can find more information and progress updates on the Boys and Girls Club website, bgcwisconsin.org.

