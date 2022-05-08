Brat fry and bake sale bring Portage students and VFW closer

A group of students heard from a veteran of the Vietnam War before heading to the nation’s capital this summer. It was an opportunity to hear what went on before seeing the memorials in a few weeks.

This year marks the return of Bartels Middle School students heading to Washington, D.C. Jace Merrill was helping sell brat and baked goods at VFW Hall 1707 in Portage on Friday afternoon.

Merrill, an eighth-grader, he said he is excited for the trip to D.C. beginning June 12.

Students worked together with the VFW to put the brat fry and bake sale together, explained Susi Smalley, Merrill’s mother.

“We thought it would be a great idea to work with the VFW to help raise funds,” Smalley said. “It’s a really good way for the VFW to work together with the students and the parents for a common goal.”

Vietnam Veteran Ron Woodard cooked the brats for the brat fry at the VFW Hall. Woodard also cooks brats for the Concert at the Portage series at the VFW Hall, 215 W. Collins St., every Wednesday night during the summer from June 1, when the Portage High School Band will play, through Aug. 31, when Swing Crew plays.

“It was really good for the students to hear some of Ron’s stories before they go to D.C.,” Smalley said. “They will see the Vietnam War memorial wall and will have a little background for what it really means.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.