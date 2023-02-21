What do you get when you combine a blank canvas and 20 minutes? According to the Portage Center for the Arts, a masterpiece.

Art Attack is coming to the Center’s Zona Gale Theatre on Friday, March 3 at 4 p.m., bringing with it three rounds of speed painting (unfortunately, not yet an Olympic sport) and a chance to raise some Monet for the Portage Community School District.

The event will kick off with a five minute pre-round, in which artists can brainstorm, sketch, and brush off any nerves they may have. Then comes the main event, comprised of three 20-minute speed rounds in which artists are tasked with creating paintings which will later be auctioned for the fundraiser portion. Each round will culminate in audience members voting for their favorite pieces, with the final of the three rounds being judged by a local artist.

For their part, audience members receive two free votes each; more votes are also available for purchase, with proceeds going toward the fundraiser.

Behind this colorful chaos is Baraboo-based artist and Blank Canvas Arts owner Brett Klawitter, who held his first Art Attack event last October in Baraboo. The inaugural event, he says, was “wildly successful,” raising over $1,200 for the Baraboo School District’s arts departments and inspiring him to take the event to other areas.

“I was pleasantly surprised with the amount of people that showed up specifically for this event,” said Klawitter. “We are hoping that it’s as well received in Portage as it was in Baraboo.”

This time around, Klawitter also has the advantage of a captive audience, so to speak: Art Attack is being held in conjunction with the K-8 Art Show in the PCA’s Drury Gallery.

Taking place in October, the last Art Attack carried a spooky Halloween theme; however, the March iteration will prompt painters to approach their canvasses with springtime in mind. Klawitter says the themes are intentionally broad, allowing creative freedom even under time constraints.

“There’s not a whole lot of structure to it,” he said. “The first event had a wide variety of everything from people finger painting to really planned out structure.”

Adding to the varied results is a mixed bag of artists: All different ages, backgrounds, and skill-sets will be represented.

The youngest among the group, Hailie Neuman, is just 11. Alongside her mother, Tabatha Neuman, Hailie will be helping to raise money for her own teachers, funds that will go toward projects for herself and her classmates to complete in their art classes.

“I like doing abstract and I like learning different types of art,” said Hailie, adding that she’s “excited” to be doing art alongside her mom.

Like her daughter, Tabatha has been doing art since childhood, learning different techniques through school programs. For her, art was an outlet, a way to take negative experiences and turn them into something positive. Now, she wants to make sure kids like her daughter have access to the same art education she’s valued since her own school days.

“Being able to self express and learning different techniques and stuff was my escape,” she said. “It’s important too for some of those kids to have that kind of escape and just to learn the different things of art that are out there.”

For a while, art took a back seat in Tabatha’s life, work and parenthood taking center stage. Over the past couple years, however, she’s gotten back into it, passing on the different strategies she’s learned to her own children, and now working alongside Hailie in Art Attack.

Endearing mother-daughter relationship aside, Tabatha says the two will be showing each other no mercy when it comes to the competitive aspect.

It’s even more fun knowing that my daughter is going to participate in it,” she said. “It’s a rivalry at the same time, like, I’m gonna kick your butt.”

After the dust, or, rather, paint settles, Klawitter says he hopes the event will bring in a solid donation for the PCSD’s arts departments, as well as raising a little awareness about art education.

“It’s just a great feeling knowing that people not only coming out to support the artist but really to support the kids and the art teachers,” he said. “Some of these art teachers are paying thousands of dollars out of pocket every year to make sure their kids have supplies in their classrooms.”

More information on the Art Attack event is available on the Portage Center for the Arts website, portagecenterforthearts.com.