A fire on Saturday destroyed a garage in the town of Caledonia and the structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said around 4:25 p.m. on Saturday the Portage Fire Department was called to a garage fire on Hillside Road in Caledonia. While heading to the scene dispatch reported the fire was starting to melt the siding of the home.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Haase reported one firefighter was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The two-story wood frame garage was fully engulfed in flames when the Portage Fire Department arrived on scene.

“The fire crews took an aggressive approach to stop the fire, and protect the house from any further damage,” Haase said. “The crews weren’t able to stop the garage fire before it was a total loss.”

Portage Fire called for mutual aid and were supported by fire departments from Arlington, Briggsville, Lake Delton, Lodi, Merrimac, Pardeeville and Poynette Endeavor. Two EMS crews were called to help monitor the scene, Aspirus MedEvac and Dells Delton EMS were checking in with firefighters during the call.