Caring Trees program wraps up another successful year

The 2022 season of Portage’s Caring Tree program is a wrap.

Approximately 500 children received gifts through the program this year, according to chairperson Vickie Greenwold, with no child’s wish going un-granted.

“Every request was met thanks to the wonderful community we live in,” said Greenwold.

Each year, program volunteers place Christmas trees in various local businesses. The program extends the invitation for children in need to list their Christmas gift wishes on tags, which are then placed on the trees’ branches.

From there, community members can pick up the tags and purchase the items listed, returning them to the program to be delivered.

There are many undercover Santa Clauses in the Portage area, donating not only their time and energy picking up toys for kids in need, but also donating funds to ensure that the kids whose tags don’t get picked off the tree still get to enjoy some Christmas cheer. Those leftover tags get picked up by Greenwold and other volunteers.

“It’s hard to quantify how many gifts we bought. Every year there are tags left, late requests and gifts that aren’t returned,” said Greenwold. “The funds received allow us to make sure every child gets their Christmas wish.”

Greenwold added that despite some of the leftover chaos from the early pandemic, this year’s gift totals were “about the same as the last few years,” with need and generosity remaining consistent.

Also consistent, she said, was the joy she experienced seeing people come together in the spirit of giving.

“I think for me the highlight of the year is the same as in the past,” she said. “It is the hard work and dedication of the team that pulls all this together and gets it done in a very short period of time.”

With the Christmas rush behind her and her volunteer team, Greenwold is taking time to reflect and extend her thanks to the gift-givers of the Portage community.

“The caring tree team is so grateful for the generosity of our community,” she said. “Without the local businesses and individuals this program would not be successful.”

The joy felt by the Caring Tree team, she said, is mirrored by those they serve.

“We know how grateful the parents are by their words of gratitude, the emotion on their faces and the occasional tears when they receive the gifts,” said Greenwold. “Many express that the children would not have received gifts if it wasn’t for this program.”