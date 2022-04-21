Charges filed against Dane man suspected of 7th OWI

A traffic stop in Lodi for a headlight issue led to the arrest of a man for his alleged seventh OWI offense on Sunday.

Leroy Anderson, 59, Dane, is charged with operating while intoxicated (7th, 8th or 9th offense) and faces related traffic violations charges for refusing to take tests for intoxication after arrest. If found guilty, he faces a fine up to $25,000 and up to 7.5 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision.

At his initial appearance Tuesday in Columbia County Court, Anderson’s cash bond was set at $3,000 with standard felony conditions set. Online records show Anderson has posted his cash bond and is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed Tuesday, a Lodi Police officer saw a vehicle while on patrol around midnight on Sunday traveling north on Corner Street near Elm Street in Lodi. The officer observed the passenger side headlight was not functioning properly and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was Anderson. The officer allegedly saw an open can of beer in the center console of the vehicle and could smell intoxicants coming from the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Anderson’s speech was allegedly slurred, and he struggled forming complete sentences. The officer reported Anderson’s hand-eye coordination was slow and lethargic.

Anderson allegedly denied drinking any alcohol initially but later admitted he had three beers and the beer in the vehicle was his fourth as he was drinking on his way home, the complaint said.

The Lodi Police officer administered a horizontal gaze test and observed six out of the six clues of intoxication, the complaint said. Anderson told the officer he could not take a walk and turn test or the one leg stand test due to his health.

Anderson allegedly refused to take the preliminary breath test during the traffic stop. Online records show Anderson was convicted of OWI six times before spanning from 1989 to 2009.

Anderson is scheduled to be back in court on May 10 for a pre-trial conference.

