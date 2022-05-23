Charges filed against Sun Prairie man suspected of 7th OWI

A Sun Prairie man allegedly attempted to bite an officer following an arrest for seventh OWI in Columbus earlier this month.

John K. Roussel, 49, has been charged with operating while intoxicated (7, 8 and 9 offense) and faces charges of resisting an officer. If found guilty, he faces a fine of up to $25,000 and up to 7½ years in prison followed by 5 years of extended supervision.

Online records show Roussel remains in custody following the arrest on May 15. At his initial appearance on May 17 in Columbia County his cash bond was set at $1,000 by Judge Todd Hepler.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 17, a Columbus police officer was on duty on May 15 when he saw a dark colored car driving northbound on Dix Street. The officer reported the vehicle was allegedly going 50 mph in a 25 mph zone.

The officer made the traffic stop and recognized the driver, Roussel, from past contacts. During the stop, the officer observed Roussel’s eyes were bloodshot and watery, his speech was slurred, and there was a smell of intoxicants coming from Roussel, the complaint said.

When Roussel was asked if he had consumed alcohol before driving, Roussel denied doing so.

The officer then administered a number of field sobriety tests and Roussel allegedly exhibited a number of clues of alcohol intoxication.

After the officer placed Roussel under arrest he allegedly refused to submit to a chemical test of his blood. While the officer was explaining a search warrant for Roussel’s blood, Roussel stated he was not going to be cooperative and that the officer was violating his rights.

The complaint said a group of officers had to physically remove Roussel from the car to execute the blood draw. During the blood draw, the officer alleged that Roussel attempted to bite him.

Online records show Roussel has been convicted of OWI six times with the first time in 1995 and most recently in 2011.

Roussel is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing.

