Chicago woman arrested in Rio after officials find heroin and cocaine in car

A woman was arrested last week with cocaine and heroin in her vehicle following a traffic stop for a malfunctioning brake light.

Yasmina J. Gurzakovic, 28, Chicago, is facing charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine (>5-15 grams) and possession with intent to deliver heroin (>3-10 grams). If convicted she faces up to 10 years in prison, followed by a maximum of five years of extended supervision on each count.

Gurzakovic is also facing one felony count of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court records show Gurzakovic’s initial appearance in the case was held on Sept. 16. Her cash bond was set at $5,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Sept. 16:

Gurzakovic was driving near the intersection of Highway 16 and West Rio Street in Rio on Sept. 13. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Officer initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle after seeing a brake light not functioning properly.

Gurzakovic was the only person in the car and the officer allegedly could smell the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car when first speaking with Gurzakovic.

Gurzakovic allegedly admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and in her purse. The officer searched the vehicle and found a purse on the front passenger seat.

Inside that purse was a smaller purse which allegedly contained 24 bundles of suspected cocaine weighing 12 grams. The officer also reported finding five bundles of heroin weighing six grams.

The suspected cocaine and heroin was later tested and confirmed for the presence of cocaine and heroin.

The complaint alleges there was a scale in the glovebox of the vehicle that had suspected cocaine and suspected marijuana residue on it.

The officer spoke with Gurzakovic and she agreed to answer questions. Gurzakovic allegedly admitted she smokes marijuana but does not use any other drugs.

Gurzakovic told the officer she was holding the drugs for a drug dealer she knows. She said she sometimes holds onto the purse containing the substances until someone else receives it from her.

Gurzakovic is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court in November for a pre-trial conference.