Chicago woman charged with three counts of child abduction

A woman has been charged with abducting three children between the ages of 13 and 16 after a traffic stop in Arlington.

Taja M. Johnson, 23, is charged with three counts of child abduction and one count of misdemeanor OWI with a minor child in the vehicle. If found guilty, Johnson faces a $50,000 fine along with 10 years in prison and five years of extended supervision for each count of child abduction.

At an initial appearance on May 9, Judge Troy Cross set a cash bond for Johnson at $500 with standard felony conditions. She is also not allowed to have unsupervised contact with any of the children involved. Online records show Johnson posted the cash bond on May 16 and is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on May 9:

A traffic stop was initiated on Interstate 90 on May 5 around 3:22 p.m. in the town of Arlington. The deputy had received a driving complaint for the vehicle.

A Columbia County Sheriff deputy spoke with the driver, Johnson, and could allegedly smell the odor of intoxicants coming from her.

Johnson allegedly admitted to drinking a half a pint of brandy and that she had started drinking about four hours before and had one sip before the traffic stop.

The vehicle was searched later, the complaint said, and two open containers of brandy were found.

There were three passengers in the vehicle — identified as victims 1, 2 and 3 — between the ages of 13 and 16. One of the children was very emotional and was crying when speaking to the deputy. The victim told officers they were pleading with Johnson to take them back to Indiana, the complaint said.

The victim also said they were doing everything they could to get the attention of other drivers so they would call the police, according to the complaint, and the victim believed Johnson was taking them to South Dakota.

Another victim told officers a similar story of wanting to go back to Indiana. The complaint said the victim was upset they weren’t headed back to Indiana and kicked the windshield. Officers reported seeing a crack at the bottom of the windshield.

The deputy checked the National Crime Information Center and found one of the victims was listed as a missing person through the Grant County Sheriff’s Office in Marion, Indiana. The deputy spoke with the mothers of the victims, and they confirmed Johnson did not have permission to take their children.

The deputy reported Johnson performed a number of standardized field sobriety tests during the traffic stop. During the tests, the deputy noted a number of clues of intoxication. A preliminary breath test result was 0.095.

She was placed under arrest and transported to Divine Savior Hospital for a blood test and the samples were sent to the Medical Toxicology Section of the State Laboratory of Hygiene.

Johnson is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court on June 13 for a pre-trial conference.

