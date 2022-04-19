Chris Polzer elected Columbia County Board chair

Members of the Columbia County Board were sworn in Tuesday morning, and their first order of business was to vote unanimously for Chris Polzer as the Columbia County chair.

Former Chair Vern Gove lost his bid for reelection earlier this month. First Vice Chair James Foley also lost his bid for reelection, so on Tuesday, it was an open field for who will preside over the next two years as chair and first and second vice chair.

The April 5 spring election saw a number of incumbents lose their seat, and a handful had lost their seats during the primary election in February. Of the 28 supervisor seats, 12 had new supervisors at the annual business meeting on Tuesday morning at the Columbia County Administration Building in Portage.

Polzer, of Poynette, addressed the board before the vice chair seats were elected. He said he understands the seriousness of the role.

“Leadership is needed from all of us on this board,” Polzer said. “I was refreshed by the positive comments and attitudes from many of the supervisors and that will be needed as we move forward.”

Polzer added, “I’ve got high expectations for myself in this role. We’re all going to need to work together. We’re not always going to agree but we will remain fair while we work together to accomplish our goals.”

Denise Brusveen of District 16 was elected first vice chair on Tuesday, defeating District 20 Sup. Darren Schroeder. Brusveen received 16 votes compared to 11 for Schroeder and one abstention.

District 22 Sup. Matt Rohrbeck received 16 votes compared to 12 for Schroeder for second vice chair.

After the election of the chair and vice chair seats, the County Board had a lengthy discussion on a number of proposed standing rule changes brought to the board by Rohrbeck.

He proposed several changes to the standing rules of the various committees and the full County Board. The changes included adding full board meetings in February and August as well as changing the times of the meetings.

For many years, the full County Board hasn't held meetings in February or August, but does hold meetings the 10 other months of the year. Also, meetings in November through April are held at 9:45 a.m. and meetings in May through October start at 7 p.m.

Rohrbeck proposed holding all meetings at 9 a.m. He said making this uniform will make it easier for the public to attend meetings, and it will put less stress on county staff who attend the meetings and will not need extra overtime pay if meetings are held during the work day.

A number of supervisors disagreed like newly elected Sup. Troy Ryan who lives in Wisconsin Dells. He said it would be easier for him to get off of work if meetings were in the evening. He added it would be easier for citizens to attend meetings if they were held in the evening.

Sup. Eric Shimpach suggested that all meetings should be held at 6 p.m.

Rohrbeck said he looked over the data and found there was more public input during meetings held at 9:45 a.m. compared to 7 p.m.

The board voted to add meetings in February and August and voted to keep meetings at 7 p.m. from May through October and to hold meetings between November and April at 9 a.m.

Rohrbeck also proposed a failed motion shifting meetings from the third Wednesday of the month to the third Thursday of the month.

