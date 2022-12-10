Church Christmas dinner feeds 350 for free every year

The Portage Presbyterian Church’s free Christmas dinner returns for the 24th year on Christmas Day in anticipation of feeding hundreds in the community.

Organizers said they annually provide free meals for around 350 people with the help of local donations.

This week, Pastor David Hankins and Nancy Schaper received a donation of $250 from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1707 from Post Chaplain Chris Schutz. The church is located at 120 W. Pleasant Street.

Schaper explained that the VFW donation will go to helping people who may not have another way to have a good meal on Christmas.

“This is for anyone that may not have a place to get this meal on Christmas,” Schaper said. “This donation makes it possible to make as many of meals as possible.”

All donations the church receives for the free dinner contribute to packaging the most items, Schaper added.

“This meal is a symbol of this community and what we can do for each other this time of year,” Hankins said. “The meal is also a gift to the community and it shows community support for people across the county to come together for a meal.”

Meals must be reserved and are available at the church on Christmas Day from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a drive-thru set in place for people to drive or walk through to get their meals. Some of the meals will be delivered.

Portage Presbyterian is also preparing for their live nativity scene, which is an opportunity for people to drive through the church’s parking lot to see church members in the iconic image of the nativity on Dec. 17.

Reservations for a Christmas meal must be made by Dec. 22. To make reservations call Portage Presbyterian Church at 608-742-6006.

