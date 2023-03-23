There are a number of state and local races on the April 4 ballot when voters will decide their representatives. Here’s a brief rundown of what to expect on the ballot.

At the state level, the race for Wisconsin’s Supreme Court seat has received national attention with Justice Dan Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz vying for the spot. A debate was held Tuesday where the candidates made their cases for the voters.

Kelly sat on the state Supreme Court from 2016 to 2020 after being appointed by former Gov. Scott Walker and then lost an election bid in 2020 to Justice Jill Karofsky.

Protasiewicz is a Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge. She has held that position since 2014 when she ran unopposed. She ran unopposed again in 2020 and her current term ends in 2026.

Voters can also go to myvote.wi.gov to see everyone who will be on the ballot on April 4.

In the city of Portage, three Alderperson seats are up for election. Two of the seats have only one candidate running. In District 1, Jami Hayes is running unopposed as is the case in District 9 with Christopher Crawley. Edward LaVigne and Karyn Wetzel are facing off to represent District 7.

In Pardeeville, Village President Phillip Possehl is not running for election, but current trustee Michael Haynes is running unopposed to replace Possehl.

Six candidates are running for three seats on the village board of trustees. Incumbent Rick Henslin is the only current trustee running for re-election. He will be up against Dobie Adam, Angie Engelmann, Rhonda McGuire and Barry Pufahl.

The City of Columbus is set to elect a new mayor with Ian Gray and Joseph Hammer running for the seat.

Columbus voters will also be asked to elect three members of the city council. Incumbent Sarah Motiff of District 1 is running unopposed as is incumbent Trina Reid of District 2. Nathan Anfinson and Molly Finkler are on the ballot vying for the District 3 seat.

In Lodi, three council member seats are up for election and all three candidates are incumbents and running unopposed. Mike Goethel, Eric Hansen and Timothy Ripp will be the three candidates on the ballot in Lodi.