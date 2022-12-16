City has three options for pedestrian bridge

The City of Portage is looking into three options to make the Riverwood Bridge safer, including demolition of the bridge or spending taxpayer money to extend the life of the bridge 10 or 20 years.

At a municipal services and utilities meeting earlier this month the committee learned of the three options from Public Works Director Phil Livingston after General Engineering Company put together an inspection report of the bridge.

The report says that bridge needed a “significant amount of repair” in 2012 and now the steel components beneath the floor of the bridge have “rusted significantly.”

The first option is the original plan of tearing down the bridge at the original budget cost for $32,200. The second option is to repair the bridge and potentially extend the life of it by 10 years for $36,000. The third option would potentially extend the life of the bridge by 20 years and cost $63,600.

Livingston explained that the most important thing for the city is the safety of the bridge.

“The main priority for the City is safety for the residents. All three options presented provide an adequate means to ensure that safety,” Livingston said in an email.

He said that option No. 2 would consist of replacing six rusted web members and runners on the existing bridge as well as replacing the wooden deck boards and handrails.

The third option would replace the same rusted components of the bridge and would also replace the wooden deck boards with a grated metal walkway similar to the newer bridge at the Wisconsin River Locks.

The Wisconsin River Locks bridge was going to replace the Riverwood Bridge, but now it looks like the city will have two pedestrian bridges across the canal.

The Riverwood Bridge was planned to be demolished next year; however, a number of residents of a nearby apartment building expressed concern that the new bridge, about 200 feet from the old bridge, isn't as accessible as the Riverwood Bridge.

Then city officials halted that decision and requested a new inspection report.

Another concern for the city is that the Wisconsin River Locks Bridge is ADA compliant and the older Riverwood Bridge is not.

Livingston said the width of the Riverwood Bridge doesn’t comply with the ADA width requirements because it doesn't allow for a 180-degree turnaround or room for passing.

“The new bridge provides a wider walking surface to allow 180 degrees of turnaround, while also allowing adequate room for passing space,” Livingston said.

On Dec. 1, the municipal services and utilities committee voted to move forward with option No. 2 and are working with area residents to take care of winter maintenance of the easement as winter salt has been one reason for the bridge deterioration.

“The reason that this bridge is degrading as quickly as it has is because salt is used heavily on the bridge to keep the surface safe for pedestrian traffic. If salt is not applied to the bridge, bridges such as this will last an extremely long time. If the salt can be eliminated from the equation, the repairs to the bridge will last significantly longer,” the General Engineering Company report states.

