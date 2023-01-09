City looks to 2023 for growth in housing, business and emergency services

The new year ushers in many new resolutions and plans for individuals, not to mention goals for Portage officials and officials in county offices.

The Daily Register asked a number of officials in Portage and Columbia County about what they were looking forward to in 2023. The responses spanned from new housing developments, new businesses and new workers in Portage as first responders.

The Portage Police Department and Fire Department will have new staff members who were approved in the 2023 budget. The departments are also working to better serve the community. Fire Chief Troy Haase is hoping the department becomes more versatile in all aspects of fire and EMS response.

“We have been more active in EMS response involving PNB’s and I believe we are helping make a difference in our community,” Haase said. “We will begin to expand our first-aid and CPR training, so we can be more effective in our response.”

Haase noted that the department has already been able to cut down on response times.

For Portage Police, Chief Keith Klafke is looking forward to the new K-9 unit in the department along with the new patrol staff member.

“We were able to secure another position to increase our patrol staff and we will be promoting a new Patrol Lieutenant and then a Sergeant later in the year with an anticipated retirement. Additionally, we will begin the process to add an additional K-9 unit to our department,” Klafke said.

Klafke said the department will continue building a strong police force.

“I’m excited for the new hires we anticipate to hire this year continuing to build a strong competent department. I’m excited to expand on the community events we have hosted and been a part of already,” Klafke said.

Others in Portage are eagerly anticipating growth in housing that has been needed for years.

“'I am excited about the new and significant economic and residential growth Portage will see in 2023. This will include the new Rolling Prairie residential subdivision and other single family and multi-family/workforce housing developments coming to Portage,” said Steve Sobiek, Director of Business Development and Planning for Portage.

“In addition, Portage will see exciting new industrial developments including the new Belco Vehicle Solutions facility, development of the new APS facility, and the LaCerta Group, the new plastic packaging company (Portage Plastics facility), among others in the Portage Industrial Park,” Sobiek said.

Tom Drury, president of Harbor Recovery’s board, said there continues to be work in Columbia County to promote a culture of recovery throughout the area.

"I’m optimistic 2023 is going to be a good year. We have a lot to be grateful for in Portage. One example I’ve been personally involved with is the Harbor Recovery Center. The support from the community has been outstanding and we’re looking forward to expanding our services in 2023.”

Columbia County Chair Chris Polzer is hoping the county continues collaboration with other entities of government and develop long-range departmental goals. Polzer added that the county is also working on a strategy on the future finances including financial planning for the county.

“I’m glad that I’ll be here for four more years,” said Sheriff Roger Brandner, who was sworn in to a second term earlier this month. “There is integrity with the badge we wear and in Columbia County we have the best of the best.”

Portage Mayor Mitch Craig, who is beginning his second year as mayor, said there are a number of residential and commercials projects that will be announced in 2023 — some that he was not able to comment on at this time — but which will a bonus for the city.

“2023 will be an exciting year for the City of Portage,” he said.