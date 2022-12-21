 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City of Portage declares snow emergency, parking restrictions in place

Winter file

City of Portage drivers plow snow in front of Portage High School in this 2019 photo.

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

Ahead of a winter storm, Portage's Director of Public Works Phil Livingston has declared a snow emergency, placing restrictions on street parking on posted snow routes and other streets in the town.

Beginning at 4 a.m. on December 22, parking is prohibited on all designated snow routes. At 6 a.m. that same morning, parking is prohibited on all other Portage streets with the exception of the Central Business District, where parking becomes prohibited 4 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Vehicles found in violation of these parking restrictions are subject to fines.

According to Livingston, the looming snowfall wasn't the only concern he factored into declaring the emergency. Low temperatures following the storm, he says, also weighed heavily into the decision.

"We need to work diligently to get the snow completely off the road all the way back to the curb before it kind of freezes down," he said. "That played a very big factor in determining whether or not to call it."

He wasn't alone in the decision making process, either. Livingston consulted with Portage's police department, streets division, and other local entities before putting the restrictions in place.

"By blocking off the residential streets it allows our drivers to work in a safe and maneuverable manner," he said.

