Clerk: High turnout makes for a busy election day

Portage had over 60% voter turnout for the midterm elections which meant for a busy day for election workers and city staff.

“It was a busy day from the opening of the polls to the closing,” City Clerk Marie Moe said on Thursday night while giving a recap of Tuesday's election on Tuesday. “There was a line all day long.”

Moe said at 8 p.m. when the polls closed there were still 140 people in line waiting to vote and federal law states those people if in line when polls close can still vote. So at 8 p.m. Moe sent a city employee to stand at the end of the line to make sure no one else jumped in the line after polls closed.

An hour later everyone in the line had finished voting. Moe reported a total of 3,245 ballots were cast in the election with 1,262 absentee ballots.

“That’s about 64% of registered voters,” Moe said on Thursday.

She said registered voter numbers in the city have been stable throughout the last elections with 4,855 voters registered in the city. Moe added there are about 8,000 qualified electors in the city. The clerk’s office staff also worked with absentee voters at city hall.

“Everybody helped out to make this election a success,” Moe said.

Moe added there has been a lot of misinformation going around about the election and her staff has had to answer those questions from media outlets and other organizations.

“We do a lot of voter education to let the people know how the process really works and to let them know the elections are safe and secure,” Moe said. “We want the voter to know their absentee ballot is handled with care and there is documentation and security measures all the way.”

Moe reiterated that the voting equipment is not connected to the internet in any way and said on voting day there was a social media claim not related to the city of Portage that Moe and city staff workers made sure people knew was not real.

“The city’s networks are all secure,” Moe said. She also thanked the election workers for their professionalism in making the election a secure process.

“The poll workers did great. They were professional and helped people out,” Moe said. “Make sure if you see any of our poll workers or any of our staff thank them. It’s a long season for them and they did a great job and they deserve our thanks. Everything was done properly and everything was secure.”

Moe explained that her office is already preparing for next year’s spring election. It is the only planned election for 2023. The ballot will have three city council district seats up for election: Supervisors Allan Radant in District 1, Mike Charles, District 7, and Chris Crawley, District 9. Their current terms all end in April 2023.

Candidates can apply for candidate paperwork starting in December with the filing date deadline on Jan. 3. Moe said that supervisors have until Dec. 23 to file non-candidacy paperwork.

City Officials such as City Administrator Shawn Murphy complimented Moe on her work during the election and said her work helped make the election run properly.

“It's because of Marie Moe that we have such a well-rounded election in the city of Portage,” Mayor Mitchel Craig said. “She deserves a pat on the back for all the hard work she does to make sure that we do have a fair election process.”