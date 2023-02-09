Less than a week after Valentine’s Day, acclaimed rocker Cody Canada and his band, The Departed, are asking the people of Wisconsin Dells to come fall in love with their red dirt sound all over again.

On Feb. 19, the band will take the stage at the Showboat Saloon in Wisconsin Dells. The setlist, he says, is a solid mixture of the new and the old: The band will perform his current tunes with The Departed, as well as some from Canada’s first band, Cross Canadian Ragweed (CCR).

The CCR tunes were, for a time, a sore subject among Canada’s fanbase. The band’s split in 2010 turned a lot of fans away, and many of the remaining ones were upset that Canada wouldn’t play CCR music with his new group. Now, though, he’s giving the fans a healthy mix of what they want to hear and what he wants to play.

“If you’re a fan of the old stuff, we’ve got plenty of it for you,” he said. However, he makes no promises about spanning the breadth of his career in his performances. "There's almost 20 records in there, so it's hard to play everything every night."

The group’s latest journey to Wisconsin comes after a whirlwind few years: Their song, “Lonely Girl” currently holds the No. 1 spot on the Texas charts, and has been charting for the last 20 weeks. They also released the re-recording of CCR’s 2004 album “Soul Gravy” in July. In 2020, Colorado’s MusicFest paid tribute to Canada with live recordings of his peers in the industry covering his songs. Alongside his wife, Shannon, Canada opened the School of Rock New Braumfels, a music academy for children focused on live performance.

It’s strange to think that Canada was once a child with a dream just like many of those attending the school now. Every time he’s asked how long he’s been playing, he can’t help but laugh.

“Everytime I answer this question, it’s a lot more years,” he said.

He remembers being 6 years old, seeing George Strait at a small venue in Oklahoma, and walking away from the show changed.

“That’s where my love began,” he said. “I just knew that’s what I wanted to do.”

By age 13, he’d picked up a guitar and begun writing songs, spurred on by the grunge movement and his parents’ split. He remembers the era as his “angsty teenage years,” the divorce mingling with Eddie Vedder’s vocals forming the basis for his early years in songwriting.

“That was kind of a perfect storm for me,” he said.

His first band, Cross Canadian Ragweed (CCR) came together when he was 17, still feeling that angst and using it to his songwriting advantage. The group’s sound was a mixture of rock and country, a “very natural” union for Canada.

As far as style and genre, Canada is a tad transcendent. Rock and roll, he says, is at his core, but somewhere in there it mixes with country, folk, and blues. Then there’s the red dirt scene, a style of music he describes as “as pure as the dirt is red,” songwriting that tells a story, takes listeners along much like a folktale. The term “red dirt” comes from the grounds of Oklahoma, but has traveled to different parts of the country, bands, and styles throughout the past 25 years. Much like Canada.

In this vein, Merle Haggard and Tom Petty come to Canada’s mind. Both artists, he says, have inspired his songwriting, or, rather, his storytelling. The ability to relate to the audience, especially, is a priority for him.

“The songwriting to me was always about the lyrics,” he said. “When it comes down to the message of the tune, that's where people really fall in love with the music and the act, Haggard always related.”

Beyond his upcoming Wisconsin visit, Canada says he has a busy year ahead of him, full of shows and music releases. However, not all the music he’s helping to put together is his own; His two sons, Dierk, 17, and Willy, 14, are in a band of their own, Waves in April. Canada says that after years of their joining him onstage and playing music with him at home, he’s proud to see his boys making music of their own.

“They’re really good at what they do,” he said. “It’s really awesome getting to watch these guys perfect what they do.”

Tickets to The Departed at Showboat Saloon are available at eventbrite.com, and range from $25-$75.