A group of rural Columbia County school districts have recently received a $5.5 million boost toward their efforts in improving access to mental health services among their students.

In January, the Cambria-Friesland, Pardeeville Area, Randolph, and Rio Community school districts formed the Wisconsin Well Be’s Consortium, dedicated to school-based mental health resources and programming.

In March, the Consortium was awarded the Department of Education’s Mental Health Service Professional Demonstration Grant, which, through its five-year distribution of funds, will allow the districts to hire, train, and retain skilled school-based mental health professionals, as well as encouraging students to pursue careers in school-based mental health through the creation of secondary education and human service programs.

According to grant writer and Rio Middle High School principal Brittany Cashman, Consortium schools will also be sourcing counseling interns from graduate programs at Mount Mary University, UW-Whitewater, and Winona State University. Guided by district and university supervisors, the interns will work with students one-on-one as well as in small groups, fulfilling their university requirements as well as the social emotional needs of the students.

“We want to show interns and school based mental health professionals how great it really is to work in a small community, how rewarding it is,” said Cashman. “They’ll get a taste of what it’s like to really be a counselor.”

As someone involved in the education of up-and-coming social workers, Dr. Katherine Drechsler says there is a “significant need” in K-12 schools for the presence of professionals like her students hope to be. Drechsler is an assistant professor and field coordinator, as well as a certificate program coordinator in UW-Whitewater’s School of Social Work, one of the universities collaborating with the Consortium.

“School social workers are essential, of course, in supporting the success of students in the educational setting,” said Drechsler.

She points to alarming statistics from Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction, which note the disparities students across the state face in receiving mental health support. In the 2021-22 academic year, the DPI noted that only 32% of Wisconsin’s school districts employed social workers, and in those that did, the average social worker-to-student ratio was 1 to 1,136. To put that in perspective, the School Social Work Association of America recommended a ratio of 1 to 250.

“As you can see, there is a significant difference and a gap in the recommended ratios and the actual ratios in Wisconsin,” said Drechsler.

While the presence of mental health professionals will mitigate the lack of access rural students often face in seeking help, Cashman says she also hopes it will remove another barrier: stigma. While going to therapy or seeing a counselor has become more accepted in the mainstream in recent years, she says conversations about the matter of mental health can be difficult, uncomfortable. Surrounded on all sides by political polarization, still feeling the effects of the pandemic, students, says Cashman, need these resources now more than ever.

“I truly believe that as a society there’s such a need,” she said. “In a K-12 setting its really nice to see that support on a local, state and federal level, just people talking about the mental health stigma and talking about what’s happening to our kids. We see it every day.”

In his January State of the State address, Gov. Tony Evers declared 2023 “The Year of Mental Health,” allocating around $500 million of the state’s budget to the 2023-25 executive budget to expand access to mental and behavioral health services across the state.

While the Consortium has been awarded its federal funds, Cashman is aware that some districts are struggling to fulfill their students’ mental health needs. In utilizing the grant money for their own schools, Cashman says she would like to serve as a model for other districts, providing examples of effective mental health services in academic settings.

“We know that other school districts don’t have this money, but what can we share with them to help them?” said Cashman. “It’s truly a gift to be a part of that.”